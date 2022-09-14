Sylvia Jeffreys leads the star arrivals at the Channel Nine 2023 Upfronts

<!–

A galaxy descended on The Rocks in Sydney on Wednesday as Channel Nine unveiled its 2023 Upfronts.

Sylvia Jeffreys looked every inch like a Hollywood movie star as she stunned in a white dress, cropped bias and a pair of strappy heels.

The Today Extra star wore her blonde locks loose for the event and her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

Hamish Blake was the epitome of casual cool as he stepped out in an ever-fashionable black tee and jeans.

The host of LEGO Masters Australia completed his look with a navy blue melange sweater and a pair of brown suede boots.

Ben Fordham was all smiles as he posed for photos in a blue shirt and gray jeans.

The radio titan completed his look with a fitted blazer and boots as he greeted waiting media.

Elsewhere, The Block’s Darren Palmer looked like the fashionable hunk in an aubergine-colored suit.

The stylish interior designer completed his look with a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of box-fresh trainers.

Fan favorite Poh Ling Yeow made a style statement in a green patterned maxi dress.

The host of Snackmasters Australia completed her look with a pair of dazzling gold earrings and a pair of chunky black heels.

Poh kept her beauty looking chic at night, with her jet back locks pulled back to reveal her age-defying face.

