WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Sylvia Jeffreys leads the star arrivals at the Channel Nine 2023 Upfronts

Entertainment
By Merry

Sylvia Jeffreys adds a touch of Hollywood glamor to the Channel Nine 2023 Upfronts as she leads the star arrivals alongside Hamish Blake, Ben Fordham and Darren Palmer

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:59, 14 Sep 2022 | Updated: 10:06, 14 Sep 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A galaxy descended on The Rocks in Sydney on Wednesday as Channel Nine unveiled its 2023 Upfronts.

Sylvia Jeffreys looked every inch like a Hollywood movie star as she stunned in a white dress, cropped bias and a pair of strappy heels.

The Today Extra star wore her blonde locks loose for the event and her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

Sylvia Jeffreys looked every inch like a Hollywood movie star as she stunned in a white dress, clipped on the bias and a pair of strappy heels

Sylvia Jeffreys looked every inch like a Hollywood movie star as she stunned in a white dress, clipped on the bias and a pair of strappy heels

The Today Extra star wore her blonde locks loose for the event and her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

The Today Extra star wore her blonde locks loose for the event and her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

The Today Extra star wore her blonde locks loose for the event and her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

Hamish Blake was the epitome of casual cool as he stepped out in an ever-fashionable black tee and jeans.

The host of LEGO Masters Australia completed his look with a navy blue melange sweater and a pair of brown suede boots.

Ben Fordham was all smiles as he posed for photos in a blue shirt and gray jeans.

The radio titan completed his look with a fitted blazer and boots as he greeted waiting media.

Hamish Blake was the epitome of casual cool as he stepped out in an ever-fashionable black tee and jeans

Hamish Blake was the epitome of casual cool as he stepped out in an ever-fashionable black tee and jeans

Hamish Blake was the epitome of casual cool as he stepped out in an ever-fashionable black tee and jeans

The host of LEGO Masters Australia completed his look with a navy blue melange jumper and a pair of brown suede boots

The host of LEGO Masters Australia completed his look with a navy blue melange jumper and a pair of brown suede boots

The host of LEGO Masters Australia completed his look with a navy blue melange jumper and a pair of brown suede boots

Ben Fordham was all smiles as he posed for photos in a blue shirt and gray jeans

Ben Fordham was all smiles as he posed for photos in a blue shirt and gray jeans

Ben Fordham was all smiles as he posed for photos in a blue shirt and gray jeans

The radio titan completed his look with a tailored blazer and boots as he greeted waiting media

The radio titan completed his look with a tailored blazer and boots as he greeted waiting media

The radio titan completed his look with a tailored blazer and boots as he greeted waiting media

Elsewhere, The Block’s Darren Palmer looked like the fashionable hunk in an aubergine-colored suit.

The stylish interior designer completed his look with a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of box-fresh trainers.

Fan favorite Poh Ling Yeow made a style statement in a green patterned maxi dress.

The host of Snackmasters Australia completed her look with a pair of dazzling gold earrings and a pair of chunky black heels.

Poh kept her beauty looking chic at night, with her jet back locks pulled back to reveal her age-defying face.

Elsewhere, Darren Palmer of The Block looked like the fashionable hunk in an aubergine suit

Elsewhere, Darren Palmer of The Block looked like the fashionable hunk in an aubergine suit

Elsewhere, Darren Palmer of The Block looked like the fashionable hunk in an aubergine suit

He completed his look with a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of new trainers

He completed his look with a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of new trainers

He completed his look with a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of new trainers

Fan favorite Poh Ling Yeow made a style statement in a green patterned maxi dress

Fan favorite Poh Ling Yeow made a style statement in a green patterned maxi dress

Fan favorite Poh Ling Yeow made a style statement in a green patterned maxi dress

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Filming commences on new ABC…

Merry

Simon Cowell is joined by Lauren…

Merry

Stavros Flatley star Lagi Demetriou…

Merry
1 of 4,625

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More