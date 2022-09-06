Sylvester Stallone’s wanted to change his tattoo of estranged wife Jennifer Flavin to Wonder Woman

Just weeks after Sylvester Stallone and his 25-year-old wife, Jennifer Flavin, ended their marriage, new details have surfaced about his altered tattoo of Flavin.

DailyMail.com reported in late August — just days before their split was announced — that Stallone, 76, changed his tattoo of Flavin to an image of his late dog and Rocky castmate Butkus, which Stallone’s reps say was the result of a botched touch-up. up which was not to his liking, leading to the Butkus ink.

utilities People reports that Stallone was thinking about changing Flavin’s tattoo to Wonder Woman… last year.

The new details come from tattoo artist Mike DeVries, who gave Stallone the original Flavin tattoo in 2007.

“I already knew he wanted to do something because last year he emailed me, called me, and we talked about making Jennifer Flavin (Wonder Woman),” DeVries revealed.

The artist said Wonder Woman is wearing a yellow tiara as part of her costume, and that wouldn’t work with the darker part of her hair in the tattoo.

“All her hair would just show through,” DeVries added, though he added that he didn’t cover up that tattoo.

The Butkus tattoo was done by Zach Perez, with the artist posting photos of the work in mid-August, just days before their split was announced.

Stallone’s spokesperson, Michelle Bega, insisted the tattoo cover-up was not a sign of any problems in the relationship.

‘Mr. Stallone planned to refresh his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately unrecoverable,” she said.

“As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his Rocky dog, Butkus,” Bega clarified.

‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are currently filming a reality show together that will debut on Paramount+,” Bega added.

Regardless of Bega’s statement, the split was confirmed a few days later, with Flavin filing a petition for dissolution of the marriage and other provisions, with court records saying the union had been “broken irretrievably.”

DeVries added that the Butkus tattoo “looks good” and that he had contacted him to see if he wanted to work on it further.

“I basically said to him, ‘Hey, if you need to fix the dog or something, I’m here for you,'” DeVries added.

