Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine Stallone steps out with boyfriend after divorce news

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine Stallone has been photographed with her boyfriend in Palm Beach, Florida after news broke that her mother Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce from the Rocky star after 25 years of marriage.

Sistine, 24, was spotted on Thursday running errands and errands with her other half.

She was seen entering the store in a sleek sports car, looking stylish from head to toe in a pretty floral print mini dress, lace accents and chunky white sneakers.

Get Out: Sistine Stallone is pictured with her boyfriend in Palm Beach, Florida after news broke that her parents Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone were divorcing after 25 years of marriage

Sistine was carrying a bold blue handbag as she got out on the driver’s side.

The couple were spotted leaving the Publix supermarket with an assortment of shopping bags.

Sistine hid her eyes behind stylish retro-inspired sunglasses and wore her hair in a low ponytail.

Her boyfriend opted for a dark gray T-shirt, Nike shorts and a white and red cap.

Stylish: Sistine hid her eyes behind stylish retro-inspired sunglasses and wore her hair pulled back in a low ponytail

Sistine was also seen packing lunch, where she stood outside with her blue bag over her shoulder and her stylish off-white manicure fully on display.

The outing comes a day after it emerged that the star’s mother, Jennifer Flavin, had filed for divorce from Sistine’s father, Sylvester Stallone.

Just on Monday, DailyMail.com revealed that Stallone had a giant tattoo of Jennifer on his right biceps, covered in a picture of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the hit movies.

Flavin, who is 22 years younger than her 76-year-old husband, also hinted that it could all be over in an Instagram photo of her hugging their three daughters.

On the way: Sistine was carrying a bold blue handbag when she got out of the driver’s side

“These girls are my priority,” she wrote in the August 10 post. “Nothing else matters. We celebrate forever.’

Jennifer no longer follows her husband on Instagram.

Flavin filed for divorce Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida, Weekly closer first reported, claiming that Stallone hid their marital belongings.

According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she alleges that Stallone “engaged in the deliberate waste, depletion and/or waste of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

The outing comes after it emerged that Sistine’s parents, Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone, were divorcing after 25 years of marriage; the family in the photo 2016

“In addition, the Spouse must be prohibited from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or disposing of assets during the pending proceedings.”

Jennifer, who took her husband’s last name, also wants to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

‘I love my family. We are addressing these personal issues amicably and privately,” Sly told DailyMail.com in a statement through his publicist.

Flavin said in divorce papers, “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Flavin filed for divorce Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida, Closer Weekly first reported, alleging Stallone hid their marital belongings; Sistine in the picture with her parents in 2019

Earlier this week, Stallone’s publicist insisted that everything is fine and that Sly would have liked to touch up the tattoo – but it went wrong and was “beyond repair”.

‘Mr. Stallone planned to refresh his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately unrecoverable,” she said.

As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his Rocky dog, Butkus.

‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are currently filming a reality show together that will debut on Paramount+,” Bega added.

Stallone, 76, didn’t show off his wife’s tattoo until August 7 with a photo posted to his Instagram page. But just nine days later, on August 16, tattoo artist Zach Perez placed himself working on Stallone’s upper arm.

And his pictures showed that the Flavin ink is gone and instead a picture of a little puppy.

Perez also posted a photo of his artwork, but removed it when commentators began asking why the star had covered up his wife’s photo.

Stallone’s third marriage appeared to be one of the strongest in Hollywood to date, even if the couple’s romance got off to a rocky start.