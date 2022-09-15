Sylvester Stallone spotted with mystery woman while on vacation in Rome 

Action hero Sylvester Stallone dined in Rome on a warm autumn evening last Tuesday, accompanied by friends and a mysterious woman in a black dress.

As the group left their SUV, surrounded by bodyguards and started walking to their restaurant, the woman grew closer to the Rocky star, 76, and lovingly placed an arm behind his back.

It’s not clear who the mystery woman is or if Stallone has started dating again since the split from his 25-year-old wife Jennifer Flavin, 56.

Stallone has been hanging out in the Italian capital for the past few days. On Wednesday evening, he appeared at the opening of Paramount+’s Italian version of the streaming service.

Stallone appeared cheerful as he stepped onto the red carpet and chatted with film studio CEO Pamela Kaufman as she jokingly landed a slap on the star’s chin.

The Rambo star cut a neat figure for the look in a dark blue suit which he layered over a black shirt. He wore his salt and pepper locks smooth back and he wore a neatly trimmed goatee.

The soft arm leggings came as the group exited their SUV on their way to dinner in Italy’s capital Rome

As they walked to the restaurant, undistracted by the onlookers, the pair engaged in deep conversation

The muscular star is also in the country to promote his new show Tulsa King, which will mark his scripted TV debut.

He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is sent to Tulsa by his boss after completing a 25-year sentence to mount criminal operations there.

It comes after the Rambo actor covered up a second tattoo of his wife, following her shocking filing of divorce papers that surprised even her own brother.

Last month, DailyMail.com revealed that the Sylvester had a tattoo of his wife’s face on his right arm covered with an image of a dog — indicating that all was not well in the Stallones’ relationship.

Days later, news broke that Jennifer Stallone, 54, had filed for divorce in Florida after 25 years of marriage. The couple had three daughters together, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia.

Sly has since doubled down, covering a tattoo of Jennifer’s sparkly green eyes on his left triceps with the face of a leopard.

As they left the restaurant surrounded by a group of guards, diners in the area waved at the Rocky star

The Rambo star walked without his new lover as he waved back to the diners

During his time in Italy Stallone spent time at the recent Formula 1 race in Monza

Oklahoma City tattoo artist Zach Perez, who did both cover-ups for Stallone, posted a video of the ink reveal to his Instagram account on Sunday.

‘Round 2!!!’ He wrote. “Here’s the other arm that I covered and worked on the existing horse. It’s an honor to know he can select anyone, but he likes my job enough to come back and do another project! I will be posting the 1st session of the dog cover up soon! As always, thanks for the trust.’

The second cover-up threatens to mock Sly’s publicist’s statement for removing his wife’s face from his arms.

Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were married for 25 years. In August, a spokesperson for the couple told DailyMail.com: “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are currently filming a reality show together that will debut on Paramount’

Before the news of the Stallones’ divorce broke, his representative Michelle Bega claimed in a statement to DailyMail.com that the cover-up on his wife’s face was due to a botched touch-up.

‘Mr. Stallone planned to refresh his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately unrecoverable,” she said.

As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his Rocky dog, Butkus.

‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are currently filming a reality show together that will debut on Paramount+,” Bega added.

Jennifer filed for divorce papers in Palm Beach County on August 29.

The documents alleged that Sly was “engaged in the deliberate waste, depletion and/or waste of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

“In addition, the Spouse must be prohibited from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or disposing of assets during the pending proceedings.”

Jennifer, who took her husband’s last name, also wants to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

‘I love my family. We are addressing these personal issues amicably and privately,” Sly told DailyMail.com in a statement through his publicist.

Flavin, however, said in divorce papers: “The marriage between the parties has broken down beyond repair.”

The former couple married on May 17, 1997 at the swanky Dorchester Hotel in London, and with Stallone’s reputation as a playboy, few predicted they would last long.

“I’m not naive about what can happen if I’m not there — he’s a 45-year-old male — I can’t change who he is,” Flavin told People at the time.

“Still, he’s not a cheating dog every day of the week,” she added. “We spend five of the seven nights together, so I don’t know where he would find the time.”

But it happened for the last time, and just in May they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. The marriage produced three daughters, Sophia, now 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

He also had two sons with first wife Sasha Czack, Sage, who died of coronary artery disease in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, 43.