Sylvester Stallone missed out on The Godfather because the studio said he wasn’t the ‘type of guy’

Sylvester Stallone made the studio an offer, but they declined.

The 76-year-old actor opened up in an interview with Empire about how he asked Paramount if he could be in the background of the iconic wedding scene from The Godfather.

In the scene, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) holds a huge wedding for his daughter Connie (Talia Shire) at the family’s lavish estate.

“I went to Paramount and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?'” the Rocky star revealed. ‘They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, “I’m not the type? To play in the background, hide behind a goddamn wedding cake?”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Godfather starred Brando, Shire, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall and James Caan, who passed away earlier this year.

Stallone ended up working with Shire in his incredibly successful Rocky movies. She played his character’s love interest in the movies.

Stallone went on to talk about his upcoming gangster project Tulsa King, in which he plays a mob capo.

“Everything comes to those who wait,” Stallone said. “He’s very attached to the western, but how is it manifesting itself across the country? Okay, take a gangster and put them next to a cactus, and let the fun begin.”

In addition to Tulsa King, Stallone will soon reprise his role of Barney Ross from the first three Expendables films for the fourth film of the series.

He will also reprise his role as Stakar Ogord in the upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Soon he will start on the film Little America, written and directed by Rowan Athale.

The movie, according to IMDbThe film is set “in a dystopian future where China owns America” ​​and follows “a former member of the US Force Recon is hired by a Chinese billionaire to go to an American ghetto and find his daughter”.

While his professional career is going well, Stallone is dealing with a very difficult divorce.

Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years of marriage just days before DailyMail.com revealed that the actor had a giant tattoo of Flavin on his right biceps, covered in a photo of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the popular movies.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Stallone, 76, now denies allegations made by Flavin that he “deliberately squandered, exhausted and/or wasted marital assets that had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” PEOPLE reports.

In court documents filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, Stallone’s legal representatives said the actor was “not involved” in that kind of behavior.

In addition, Stallone opposed his estranged wife’s request for “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home.

Flavin had previously requested exclusive use of the palatial property when the divorce took place.

With regard to legal costs and attorneys’ fees, Flavin asked the court to consider “each party’s conduct” that could potentially overturn the trial. She asked the court to encourage “mutual cooperation” to reduce “the cost” of legal cases.

Stallone said in his response that Flavin “hired legal counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal costs.”

The Rambo star did not oppose her request to “restore” her maiden name, and he also agreed that their marriage had been “broken irretrievably.”