Sylvester Stallone larks around with Paramount+ CEO Pamela Kaufman on the red carpet in Rome

He recently covered up a second tattoo of his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, following their divorce after 25 years of marriage.

But Sylvester Stallone appeared in good spirits as he hit the red carpet at the Paramount + Italian launch in Rome on Wednesday.

The Rocky actor, 76, joked with the film studio’s CEO, Pamela Kaufman, as she jokingly slapped the star’s chin.

Sylvester cut a neat figure for appearance in a dark blue suit which he layered over a black shirt.

The Hollywood star wore his salt and pepper locks smooth back and he wore a neatly trimmed goatee.

Meanwhile, Pamela opted for a form-fitting black dress decorated with fringes.

Slipping her feet into heels, the businesswoman let her blond locks fall over her shoulders.

The muscular star is in the country to promote his new show Tulsa King, which will mark his scripted TV debut.

He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who is sent to Tulsa by his boss after completing a 25-year sentence to mount criminal operations there.

It comes after the Rambo actor covered up a second tattoo of his wife, after her shock filing of divorce papers that surprised even her own brother.

Last month, DailyMail.com revealed that the Sylvester had a tattoo of his wife’s face on his right arm covered with an image of a dog — indicating that all was not well in the Stallones’ relationship.

Days later, news broke that Jennifer Stallone, 54, had filed for divorce in Florida after 25 years of marriage.

Sly has since doubled down, covering a tattoo of Jennifer’s sparkly green eyes on his left triceps with the face of a leopard.

Oklahoma City tattoo artist Zach Perez, who did both cover-ups for Stallone, posted a video of the ink reveal to his Instagram account on Sunday.

‘Round 2!!!’ He wrote. “Here’s the other arm that I covered and worked on the existing horse. It’s an honor to know he can select anyone, but he likes my job enough to come back and do another project! I will be posting the 1st session of the dog cover up soon! As always, thanks for the trust.’

The second cover-up threatens to mock Sly’s publicist’s statement for removing his wife’s face from his arms.

Before the news of the Stallones’ divorce broke, his representative Michelle Bega claimed in a statement to DailyMail.com that the cover-up on his wife’s face was due to a botched touch-up.

‘Mr. Stallone planned to refresh his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately unrecoverable,” she said.

As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his Rocky dog, Butkus.

‘Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are currently filming a reality show together that will debut on Paramount+,” Bega added.

Jennifer filed for divorce papers in Palm Beach County on August 29.

The documents alleged that Sly was “engaged in the deliberate waste, depletion and/or waste of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Sylvester’s legal team says he has “not engaged” in such behavior, and Bega has issued a statement on his behalf stating, “I love my family. We deal with these personal issues amicably and privately.”

The couple bought a $35 million lakefront property in Palm Beach in 2020.

The estranged husband has agreed to Jennifer’s request for “exclusive use” of the home, and has not disputed her name change to Flavin.

DailyMail.com revealed that Flavin’s own brother, Mitchell Flavin, was surprised by the split.

Minnesota-based Flavin said the couple seemed happy together without any tension when he saw them at the funeral of his and Jennifer’s mother, Shirley, in February.

“It seemed to be going well,” he said. ‘The last time I saw them was in February. I didn’t see anything happen or happen. So this is news to me.’