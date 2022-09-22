Sylvester Stallone is ‘working on divorce settlement’ with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is moving forward with his divorce from estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.

The 76-year-old Rambo star is currently ironing out the details of a settlement with the 54-year-old former model, but legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Stallone has no prenuptial agreement in place to protect his massive $400 million fortune.

Signs of trouble in their marriage started after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed last month that Stallone had a huge tattoo of Jennifer on his right bicep covered with an image of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the hit films.

Wrapping it up: Sylvester Stallone, 76, and his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, are ironing out the details of a divorce settlement, TMZ reported Thursday; seen in March in Washington, DC

The former couple have reportedly put the lawsuit on the back burner while they negotiate the terms of their divorce.

According to the documents, both parties have requested a reduction, meaning any legal action in their divorce has been put on hold.

However, sources close to the case, which is taking place in Florida, note that the divorce is still ongoing.

The new tactic is apparently an attempt to keep their negotiations more private than if they were hashed out in court.

Money at stake: But the Rocky star doesn’t have a prenup in place, meaning his $400 million fortune isn’t protected from the divorce proceedings; seen September 14 in Rome

Moving Fast: Stallone and Flavin likely don’t have a prenuptial agreement due to the rushed nature of their 1997 court wedding; seen in 2016 in Hollywood

Pursuant to the Divorce Orders, the parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues related to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner manner. way out of court.’

Stallone and Flavin likely do not have a prenuptial agreement due to the rushed nature of their 1997 court wedding.

Jennifer has plenty of cash of her own from her modeling career and her Serious Skincare cosmetics line, but the Cop Land star may still have to pay a large portion of her $400 million fortune due to the lack of an existing agreement to split it up. .

‘Wonderful…’: Although the divorce is progressing, the news comes just days after Stallone left fans wondering if a reconciliation with Flavin could be on the cards with a post in which the two walked hand-in-hand

Happier times: The Philadelphia native also shared a throwback photo of himself and Jennifer smiling with their three daughters, who were of elementary school age at the time

Although the divorce is reportedly moving forward, this news comes just days after Stallone left fans wondering if a reconciliation with Flavin could be in the cards.

On Monday, he shared a photo of himself and his estranged wife from behind as they went for a walk in nature.

Another picture showed the two beaming as they posed with their children, who were all of primary school age at the time.

“Wonderful…” Sly captioned the confusing post.