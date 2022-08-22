Sylvester Stallone gets huge bicep tattoo of wife Jennifer Flavin COVERED UP with a dog

It seems that there is trouble in paradise for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, his wife of 25.

The Rocky star has just had a giant tattoo of Jennifer covered on his right biceps – depicting a dog.

And Flavin, who is 22 years younger than her 76-year-old husband, has also hinted that it could all be over in an Instagram photo of her hugging their three daughters.

“These girls are my priority,” she wrote in the August 10 post. “Nothing else matters. We celebrate forever.’

Jennifer no longer follows her husband on Instagram.

Stallone’s representative did not immediately answer a call for comment.

Stallone, 76, didn’t show off his wife’s tattoo until August 7 with a photo posted to his Instagram page. But just nine days later, on August 16, tattoo artist Zach Perez placed himself working on Stallone’s upper arm.

And his pictures showed that the Flavin ink is gone and instead a picture of a little puppy.

Perez also posted a photo of his artwork, but removed it when commentators began asking why the star had covered up his wife’s photo.

Stallone’s third marriage appeared to be one of the strongest in Hollywood to date, even if the couple’s romance got off to a rocky start.

They first dated in 1988, shortly after his brief second marriage to Brigitte Nielsen moved south.

They had met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills when she was a 20-year-old model and he suffered a temporary glitch with Rambo III – a film that earned him the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor.

But he then moved on to model Janice Dickinson, who said he was the father of her little girl. He put an end to Flavin by sending her a letter from FedEx, which she called “sloppy.”

The couple married on May 17, 1997 at the swanky Dorchester Hotel in London, and with Stallone’s reputation as a playboy, few predicted they would last long.

It wasn’t until after he and Dickinson broke up that DNA testing revealed he was not the father.

He then became engaged to actress Angie Everhart, but that petered out and he returned to Flavin.

“I’m not naive about what can happen if I’m not there — he’s a 45-year-old male — I can’t change who he is,” Flavin told People at the time.

“Still, he’s not a cheating dog every day of the week,” she added. “We spend five of the seven nights together, so I don’t know where he would find the time.”

But it happened for the last time, and just in May they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. The marriage produced three daughters, Sophia, now 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

He had two sons with first wife Sasha Czack, Sage, who died of coronary artery disease in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, 43.

Stallone has often joked about the lack of testosterone from being surrounded by the women in his life over the years. With three daughters, he said “a free passport to hell” during an interview in 2010.

“Everything in the house is feminine,” he added. “The toys, the housekeeper, the whole dog,” he said in a 2010 interview.

“The only dog ​​I have that is male has been neutered…I’m next.”

But he credited Jennifer that she had learned to have fun.

“It took me 19 years to realize that she is always right. I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always jump without looking. She always looks and never jumps.

“She’s incredibly safe. So now I finally say, ‘Honey, you make all the decisions. Done, done, done. I trust you.’ I’ve never had that before. Ever.’ Things weren’t always so healthy.

In May, on the couple’s birthday, Stallone posted: “Happy 25th birthday to my wonderful wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless devoted, patient woman has done for our lives and I only wish they could be (sic) another 25!’

This year on their May birthday, she posted: ‘Thank you for always making me laugh, loving and protecting our beautiful family!’

Our marriage gets better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!’

The anniversary Instas became a tradition in the Stallone household. Last year for their 24th, he posted ‘It’s happy Wedding Anniversary Time again! Time flies but I have a blessed life thanks to my wife and family,’