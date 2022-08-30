Sylvester Stallone denies any wrongdoing with marital assets

Sylvester Stallone has responded to his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce petition and denies any wrongdoing with their marital property.

Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone after 25 years of marriage just days before DailyMail.com revealed that the actor had a giant tattoo of Flavin on his right biceps, covered in a picture of Butkus, Rocky’s bullmastiff from the popular movies. .

It was announced on Tuesday that Stallone, 76, now denies Flavin’s allegations that he was “guilty of the willful waste, depletion and/or squandering of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” PEOPLE reports.

In court documents filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, Stallone’s legal representatives said the actor was “not involved” in that kind of behavior.

In addition, Stallone opposed his estranged wife’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home.

Flavin had previously requested exclusive use of the palatial property when the divorce took place.

With regard to legal costs and attorneys’ fees, Flavin asked the court to consider the “conduct of each party” that the trial could potentially overturn. She asked the court to encourage “mutual cooperation” to reduce “the cost” of legal cases.

Stallone said in his response that Flavin “hired legal counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal costs.”

The Rambo star did not oppose her petition to “restore” her maiden name.

Stallone also agreed that their marriage was “irreparably broken.”

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed just days before the news of their split broke that Stallone had a tattoo of Flavin on his arm covered with a photo of Butkus, Rocky’s bull mastiff from the popular movies.

Shortly afterwards, it emerged that Flavin – a former model and Stallone’s third wife – is divorcing him after 25 years of marriage. The split has shocked Hollywood, where their partnership has been considered one of the most enduring unions in the fickle movie world.

However, the story has become even more astonishing with claims that their rottweiler Dwight was the direct cause of the breakup. Stallone loves Dwight — the name of his character on a new TV drama series, Tulsa King — and has been posting gushing videos and photos of the pet on social media.

Family insiders told website TMZ that the actor wanted the dog to help protect the family at their homes in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida.

But – while they already have other dogs – Flavin didn’t want a huge Rottweiler in the house and resisted fiercely. Their disagreement over Dwight reportedly sparked a huge row that brought up other issues between the pair, culminating in her decision to hit the nuclear button.

It remains tantalizingly unclear whether Stallone decided before or after Flavin told him she was leaving him until the less tactful tattoo modification.

Sure, the couple seem to have widely differing opinions about dogs in general. Stallone once complained on a chat show that Flavin had had a previous dog neutered because she felt the color of the genitals didn’t match the curtains.

Stallone has admitted that the couple – who have three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia – had argued over the dog, but insisted it wasn’t the real cause of their divorce. “We didn’t end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he said TMZ. “We just went in a different direction. I have the utmost respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s a great woman.

“She’s the nicest person I’ve ever met.” He has said he loves his family and “we are trying to deal with these issues amicably and privately.”

Friends say Stallone, who once described his third wife as someone forgiving “almost of biblical proportions,” was “blindsided” by her divorce announcement, which came while he was away filming in Oklahoma City.