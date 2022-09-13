Sylvester Stallone cuts a casual figure in black T-shirt and jeans at Tulsa King photocall in Rome

Sylvester Stallone looked handsome as he posed at the Tulsa King photocall in Rome on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old actor wore a black T-shirt and jeans that he paired with colorful red and blue cowboy boots.

Hollywood heavyweight Sly shielded his eyes behind sunglasses with silver mirrors.

Casual: Sylvester Stallone looked handsome as he posed at the Tulsa King photocall in Rome on Tuesday

His salt and pepper hair was slicked back and he appeared in good spirits while promoting the Paramount+ TV series.

Tulsa King is an upcoming mafia drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan, which marks Sylvester’s television debut.

He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after completing a 25-year sentence, is sent to Tulsa to set up criminal operations there.

Split: It comes after Sylvester’s divorce from his 25-year-old wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, was confirmed in August

Quirky: The 76-year-old actor wore a black T-shirt and jeans that he paired with a pair of colorful red and blue cowboy boots

It comes after Sylvester’s divorce from his 25-year-old wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, was confirmed in August.

The muscular star, best known for his role as drunken boxer Rocky Balboa, is going through a rough patch after Flavin, the mother of his three daughters, filed for divorce.

According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she alleges that Stallone has “engaged in the willful squandering, depletion and/or wasting of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Stylish: Hollywood heavyweight Sly shielded his eyes behind silver mirrored sunglasses

New show: His salt and pepper hair was combed back and he appeared in good spirits when he promoted the Paramount+ TV series

Plot: Tulsa King is an upcoming mafia drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan, which marks Sylvester’s television debut

Main role: He plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who after completing a 25-year sentence is sent to Tulsa to set up criminal operations there (pictured in the show)

“In addition, the Spouse must be prohibited from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or disposing of assets during the pending proceedings.”

Jennifer, who took her husband’s last name, also wants to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

‘I love my family. We are addressing these personal issues amicably and privately,” Sly told DailyMail.com in a statement through his publicist.

Everywhere: The muscular star, best known for his role as drunken boxer Rocky Balboa, is going through a rough patch after Flavin, the mother of his three daughters, filed for divorce.

Flavin, however, said in divorce papers: “The marriage between the parties has broken down beyond repair.”

The former couple married on May 17, 1997 at the swanky Dorchester Hotel in London, and with Stallone’s reputation as a playboy, few predicted they would last long.

“I’m not naive about what can happen if I’m not there — he’s a 45-year-old male — I can’t change who he is,” Flavin told People at the time.

“Still, he’s not a cheating dog every day of the week,” she added. “We spend five of the seven nights together, so I don’t know where he would find the time.”

But it happened for the last time, and just in May they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. The marriage produced three daughters, Sophia, now 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

He also had two sons with first wife Sasha Czack, Sage, who died of coronary artery disease in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, 43.