Sylvester Stallone cuts a casual figure as he steps out for lunch with burly bodyguard

Sylvester Stallone cut a nonchalant figure as he stepped out of Milan, Italy with a burly bodyguard on Monday.

The 76-year-old actor wore a navy blue T-shirt and jeans that he paired with colorful red and blue cowboy boots.

Hollywood heavyweight Sly shielded his eyes behind silver mirrored sunglasses as he headed for lunch.

His salt and pepper hair had been swept aside and he appeared in good spirits on his journey to Europe.

The star walked slightly ahead of his taller bodyguard, who towered over him.

Sylvester’s nanny kept an eye on him while he, too, was casually dressed in a black polo shirt and beige shorts.

He completed his look with a black baseball cap and a matching pair of sneakers.

Sylvester put his domestic disputes aside on Sunday when the actor made a welcome appearance at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

The actor, whose divorce from wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, was confirmed in August, was in a good mood as he walked through the paddock for an informal chat with the Red Bull team.

He looked relaxed as he greeted the spectators before introducing himself to Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, the husband of Spice Girl Geri Horner.

The muscular star, best known for his role as drunken boxer Rocky Balboa, is going through a rough patch after Flavin, his wife of 25 and the mother of his three daughters, filed for divorce.

According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she alleges that Stallone has “engaged in the willful squandering, depletion and/or wasting of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

“In addition, the Spouse must be prohibited from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or disposing of assets during the pending proceedings.”

Jennifer, who took her husband’s last name, also wants to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

‘I love my family. We are addressing these personal issues amicably and privately,” Sly told DailyMail.com in a statement through his publicist.

Flavin, however, said in divorce papers: “The marriage between the parties has broken down beyond repair.”

The former couple married on May 17, 1997 at the swanky Dorchester Hotel in London, and with Stallone’s reputation as a playboy, few predicted they would last long.

“I’m not naive about what can happen if I’m not there — he’s a 45-year-old male — I can’t change who he is,” Flavin told People at the time.

“Still, he’s not a cheating dog every day of the week,” she added. “We spend five of the seven nights together, so I don’t know where he would find the time.”

But it happened for the last time, and just in May they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. The marriage produced three daughters, Sophia, now 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

He also had two sons with first wife Sasha Czack, Sage, who died of coronary artery disease in 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, 43.