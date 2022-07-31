Sylvester Stallone calls out Rocky producer Irwin Winkler and Dolph Lundgren

Sylvester Stallone isn’t too happy with Rocky producer Irwin Winkler and his sons, Charles and David, for their involvement in a Rocky spin-off they’re making without him, centering on the character Stallone in Rocky IV, Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan. drago.

Stallone, 76, took to Instagram on Saturday and responded to a Thursday report from the cover that Robert Lawton was brought in to write the screenplay for a Drago spin-off that would tell the origins of Ivan Drago.

Stallone is not involved in this spin-off and calls Winkler “pathetic” and his sons Charles and David “moronic vultures”.

Stallone took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing photos of the headline from The Wrap, plus a November 2021 headline when Lundgren teased the possibility of a Drago spin-off.

“Another heartthrob… I just discovered this… AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-YEAR-OLD PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again plucking THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without the even tell me,” Stallone began.

“I apologize to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites…” he added.

He also called out Lundgren and added: ‘By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph, but he NEVER told me what was going on behind my back with the character I made for him!!! TRUE FRIENDS Are more precious than gold.’

Stallone wrote and starred in the first Rocky film, directed by John G. Alvidsen, which won a surprise Best Picture award at the Oscars, which Winkler won as producer.

Stallone would go on to write, direct, and star in 1979’s Rocky II, 1982’s Rocky III, 1985’s Rocky IV, 1990’s Rocky V, and 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

He would also star in and produce the 2015 spin-off Creed, directed by Ryan Coogler, and the 2018 sequel Creed II.

He is also attached to the production of Creed III, although it will be the first Rocky movie not to be seen in front of the camera.

Stallone also took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing photos depicting Winkler as a blood-sucking vampire, and an illustration that appears to show Winkler and his sons stabbing Stallone in the back.

He also shared photos of him as Rocky landed on Lundgren’s character Ivan Drago, along with a scathing message that packs no punches.

‘After IRWIN WINKLER and FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY! Supposedly the most hated, untalented, decrepit producer in Hollywood and his cowardly kids have found their next meal… Drago, RETURN MY RIGHTS BLOODSUCKERS!’ said Stallone.

“Throughout history, so many artists in every industry, recording, painting, writing, you name it, have been destroyed by these leeches,” he added.

‘Who destroyed so many families, stuffing their pockets with other people! DOLF, why? No phone call? #Parasite producers #exploited artist victims’, concluded Stallone.

Lundgren took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo of him and Stallone playfully handing out some punches.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off. There is no approved script, no deals made, no director and I personally had the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor,” Lundgren said.

“Last week there was a press leak and that was a shame. In touch with Mr Balboa – so all fans can relax… There you go,’ he concluded.

No plot details have been revealed and it’s unclear whether Lundgren or Florian Munteanu, who played Ivan Drago’s son Viktor in Creed II, will return in the spin-off.