Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin seen arm-in-arm in NYC after reconciling relationship

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were seen arm in arm in Manhattan on Thursday amid their recently reconciled relationship.

Stallone, 76, was dressed in a dark ensemble on the autumn evening as he wore a dark navy sweater with matching trousers and black shoes.

Flavin, 54, wore a beige long-sleeved turtleneck sweater, white pants and a blushing designer bag. Her light brown blocks were parted and she decorated earrings with earrings.

The Hollywood couple’s appearance comes more than a week after they formed a united front following their U-turn in divorce.

The Rocky star and his 54-year-old former model wife looked happy again when they went grocery shopping in Calabasas, California, last Thursday.

Sylvester showed no signs of hostility, at one point put his hand on his wife’s thigh and appeared to show her something on his phone, as they both smiled and looked relaxed.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the movie star and his 25-year-old wife “decided to meet at home, where they talked and resolved their differences. They are both very happy,” his representative said Page six.

The couple wore their wedding rings during the outing after their recent reconciliation

They seemed to be having a pleasant conversation on the idyllic autumn night in the city

Their reconciliation comes a month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester.

People also confirmed that the duo is back together.

Days prior to their reconciliation, a lawsuit revealed in a court in Palm Beach Country, Florida revealed that the duo agreed “that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and most importantly, collectively as a family, to solve problems associated with it. to dissolve their marriage in a dignified, amicable and personal way out of court.’

Fans speculated that they reconciled earlier this week after he shared two throwback photos on his social media showing him and Jennifer holding hands.

“Great…” Sly captioned the post.

Flavin beamed as she walked with her husband of 25 years

The icon on the silver screen was seen wearing sunglasses as he got out of a vehicle

The pair seem to be in a much better place than they were a month ago when a split seemed imminent

The Philadelphia native shared two throwback images. One of him and his wife Jennifer are smiling with their three daughters who were in elementary school at the time.

In the other snap, Stallone was seen from behind walking hand in hand with Flavin.

The stars are parents to three children together: daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20; Sylvester also has a son named Seargeoh, 43, with ex Sasha Crack. He also had a son named Sage with Sasha, but he died in 2012 at the age of 36.

Sylvester and Jennifer were married in May 1997.

Throwback: The movie star and his wife of 25 are pictured at Friars Club Honors in New York, 1997

On August 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from him, claiming that he had been “guilty of the willful waste, depletion and/or squandering of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates.”

The actor denied her allegations at the time.

After the filing, Jennifer told People, “I am saddened to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. Although we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30 years of relationship we shared, and I know that we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we proceed amicably.’

Sylvester addressed the split at the time with a statement: “I love my family. We deal with these personal issues amicably and privately.’

Days before the divorce filing, DailyMail.com revealed that the actor had a giant tattoo of Flavin on his right biceps, covered with a photo of Butkus, Rocky’s bullmastiff from the popular movies.

Happier times: The Philadelphia native shared a throwback image of him and wife Jennifer laughing with their three daughters who were in grade school at the time

Family first: The stars are parents to three children together: daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20

There were claims that their Rottweiler Dwight was the direct cause of the breakup. Stallone loves Dwight — the name of his character on a new TV drama series, Tulsa King — and has been posting gushing videos and photos of the pet on social media.

Family insiders told website TMZ that the actor wanted the dog to help protect the family at their homes in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida.

But – while they already have other dogs – Flavin didn’t want a huge Rottweiler in the house and resisted vehemently. Their disagreement over Dwight reportedly sparked a huge row that brought up other issues between the pair, culminating in her decision to hit the nuclear button.