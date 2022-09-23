Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin RECONCILE one month after she filed for divorce

Sylvester Stallone and estranged wife Jennifer Flavin have called off their divorce and reconciled.

The movie star and his wife of 25 years decided to meet at home where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy, his rep said Page six.

Their reconciliation comes a month after Jennifer, 54, filed for divorce from Sylvester, 76.

People also confirmed that the duo is back together.

Days before their reconciliation, a lawsuit filed in a court in Palm Beach Country, Florida revealed that the duo agreed that it is in the best interest of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues to dissolve their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner outside of court.

The stars are parents to three children together: daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Sylvester and Jennifer married in May 1997.

On August 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from him, claiming that he ‘engaged in the willful destruction, depletion and/or waste of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.’

The actor denied her allegations at the time.

Following the filing, Jennifer told People: ‘I am saddened to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. Although we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the 30+ year relationship that we shared, and I know that we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I am asking for privacy for our family as we move forward amicably.’

Sylvester addressed the split at the time via a statement: ‘I love my family. We are dealing amicably and privately with these personal issues.’