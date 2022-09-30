Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin put on a show of unity after divorce talks

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have been pictured on a united front following their reconciliation last week after calling off their divorce.

The 76-year-old Rocky star and his 54-year-old former model wife looked happy again when they went shopping in Calabasas, California on Thursday.

Sylvester showed no signs of hostility, at one point put his hand on his wife’s thigh and appeared to show her something on his phone, as they both smiled and looked relaxed.

The pair were casually dressed for the outing with the Rambo star in gym attire, while Jennifer appeared chic in sneakers, skinny jeans and a simple cream top.

The sighting comes after the lovebirds were reported to have a “better communication channel” to handle their differences, according to People.

They still have work to do, the source noted, but “in a long-term marriage like theirs, it would be hard to end it and divide their assets.”

While it’s not all “bliss” for the couple, “they are both family-oriented,” the source said, “that had a lot to do with their efforts to stay together.”

Sylvester and Jennifer’s fortune is estimated at about $400 million; she live in a $36 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the divorce proceedings, Jennifer accused Sylvester of “deliberate alienation of marital property.”

Their divorce was adjourned on September 21 via a cut in court.

The movie star and his wife of 25 decided to meet at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both very happy,” his representative said Page six.

People also confirmed that the duo is back together.

Days prior to their reconciliation, a lawsuit revealed in a court in Palm Beach Country, Florida revealed that the duo agreed “that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and most importantly, collectively as a family, to solve problems associated with it. to dissolve their marriage in a dignified, amicable and personal way out of court.’

Fans speculated that they reconciled last week after he shared two throwback photos on his social media showing him and Jennifer holding hands.

“Great…” Sly captioned the post.

The Philadelphia native shared two throwback images. One of him and his wife Jennifer are smiling with their three daughters who were in elementary school at the time.

In the other snap, Stallone was seen from behind walking hand in hand with Flavin.

The stars are parents to three children together: daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20; Sylvester also has a son named Seargeoh, 43, with ex Sasha Crack. He also had a son named Sage with Sasha, but he died in 2012 at the age of 36.

Sylvester and Jennifer were married in May 1997.

On August 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from him, claiming that he had been “guilty of the willful waste, depletion and/or squandering of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates.”

The actor denied her allegations at the time.

After the filing, Jennifer told People, “I am saddened to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. Although we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30 years of relationship we shared, and I know that we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we proceed amicably.’

Sylvester addressed the split at the time with a statement: “I love my family. We deal with these personal issues amicably and privately.’

Days before the divorce filing, DailyMail.com revealed that the actor had a giant tattoo of Flavin on his right biceps, covered with a photo of Butkus, Rocky’s bullmastiff from the popular movies.

There were claims that their Rottweiler Dwight was the direct cause of the breakup. Stallone loves Dwight — the name of his character on a new TV drama series, Tulsa King — and has been posting gushing videos and photos of the pet on social media.

Family insiders told website TMZ that the actor wanted the dog to help protect the family at their homes in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida.

But – while they already have other dogs – Flavin didn’t want a huge Rottweiler in the house and resisted vehemently. Their disagreement over Dwight reportedly sparked a huge row that brought up other issues between the pair, culminating in her decision to hit the nuclear button.

Previous: Stallone agreed last month their marriage was ‘broken beyond repair’