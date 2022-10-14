Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer’s daughters Sistine, 24, and Sophia Rose, 26, to do reality TV show

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin showed their daughters at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library in San Marino on Thursday.

Sistine, 24, and Sophia Rose, 26, looked stunning in their outfits.

Soon they will become reality TV stars, as they have already filmed their show with the same people who made Keeping Up With The Kardashians and will be on Paramount Plus.

Stallone confirmed that his family will star in a reality show last month when he spoke to his brother Frank Stallone on social media.

The show will likely focus on Stallone, his three daughters Sophia, Sixtine and Scarlet, and Jennifer Flavin.

He and Jennifer broke up and got back together this year, and that drama will likely be the focus of the show.

Meant to be together: Sylvester, 76, and wife Jennifer, 54, looked glamorous as they hit the red carpet for the first time since their recent reunion

The hit actor, writer and director confirmed this in a video shared by his brother, Frank Stallone.

Jennifer and Sly seem to be doing better than ever.

The duo are back together after Flavin, 54, shockedly filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, 76, in August. A judge officially dismissed the proceedings last week.

The Rocky star – who tied the knot with Jennifer in 1997 – was as neat as ever in a brown suede jacket over a cream cashmere sweater and white pants.

The New York native completed the elegant look with a pair of brown boots and beamed with his arm around his wife.

Jennifer showed off her model figure in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder brown dress, which she paired with a snakeskin purse.

Fall Ready: The couple attended the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at the Huntington Library in San Marino on Thursday, in matching fall clothes

Family affair: The Hollywood duo brought along their beautiful daughters Sistine, 24 (L) and Sophia, 26 (R)

She added some extra spice to her look with a chunky gold chain and tiny gold hoops.

The beauty drew attention to her magnetic eyes with winged eyeliner and large lashes, and accentuated her features with a hint of blush and nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Sixtine opted for a champagne-colored silk slip dress with a trendy motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders.

Back on! The couple are back together after Flavin shockedly filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years ago in August. A judge officially rejected the procedure last week

Brave: The Rocky star – who tied the knot with Jennifer in 1997 – was as neat as ever in a brown suede jacket over a cream cashmere sweater and white pants

Sly’s girl paired the outfit with a mini suede brown purse and black wraparound heels.

Her sister sported a similar look and chose to go with a white silk slip and matching white purse, as well as a metallic plaid silver coat.

The girls happily posed together as their proud parents watched from the side, while Jennifer tenderly held the Rambo actor’s arm and leaned her head on his shoulder.

Missing in action was their youngest daughter Scarlet Rose, 20.

Like mother, like daughters: Jennifer flaunted her model figure in a figure-hugging, off-shoulder brown dress, which she paired with a snakeskin purse as she posed with her girls and hubby

One is missing: Missing in action was their youngest daughter Scarlet Rose, 20

Last week, a Florida judge officially dismissed the divorce proceedings between Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin because they saved their 25-year marriage.

The couple filed a voluntary resignation in Palm Beach County, Florida and are “together and very happy,” reports Page Six.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the movie star and his 25-year-old wife “decided to meet at home, where they talked and resolved their differences. They are both very happy,” his representative told Page Six.

Sly’s Girls: The Rocky star’s daughters looked chic, with Sistine rocking a champagne silk slip dress with a trendy motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders

Dynamic duo: Her sister sported a similar look and chose to go with a white silk slip and matching white purse, as well as a metallic plaid silver coat

Their reconciliation comes a month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester.

Days prior to their reconciliation, a lawsuit revealed in a court in Palm Beach Country, Florida revealed that the duo agreed “that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and most importantly, collectively as a family, to solve problems associated with it. to dissolve their marriage in a dignified, amicable and personal way out of court.’

On August 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from him, claiming that he had been “guilty of the willful waste, depletion and/or squandering of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates.”

The actor denied her allegations at the time.