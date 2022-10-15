Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’ are KEEPING their rottweiler after calling off divorce’

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have decided to keep the newest member of their family, despite the divisions he has unwittingly caused.

The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife reportedly keep their rottweiler Dwight. TMZ.

The rottweiler had become a major source of conflict in the couple’s marriage, which nearly ended in divorce.

The outlet also reported that Flavin really loves the big dog, a big change from how she used to feel.

TMZ previously stated that Flavin didn’t want any other dog, especially not a big one like a rottweiler. Stallone then replaced a tattoo portrait of Jennifer with one of the dogs, Dwight.

Flavin shockedly filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, 76, in August. A judge officially dismissed the proceedings last week.

The couple filed a voluntary notice of termination in Palm Beach County, Florida and are “together and very happy,” Page six reports.

It was reported last month that the movie star and his 25-year-old wife “decided to meet at home, where they talked and resolved their differences. They are both very happy.’

Their reconciliation came a month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester.

Days prior to their reconciliation, a lawsuit revealed in a court in Palm Beach Country, Florida revealed that the duo agreed “that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and most importantly, collectively as a family, to solve problems associated with it. to dissolve their marriage in a dignified, amicable and personal way out of court.’

On August 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from him, claiming that he had been “guilty of the willful waste, depletion and/or squandering of marital assets, which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estates.”

The actor denied her allegations at the time.

The pair have been seen together a few times since reconciling, including on Thursday’s Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show, at The Huntington Library in San Marino.

The Rocky star – who tied the knot with Jennifer in 1997 – was as neat as ever in a brown suede jacket over a cream cashmere sweater and white pants.

The New York native completed the elegant look with a pair of brown boots and beamed with his arm around his wife.

Jennifer showed off her model figure in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder brown dress, which she paired with a snakeskin purse.

She added some extra spice to her look with a chunky gold chain and tiny gold hoops.

The beauty drew attention to her magnetic eyes with winged eyeliner and large lashes, and accentuated her features with a hint of blush and nude lipstick.

The couple was joined by their daughters Sistine and Sophia in the soft affair.