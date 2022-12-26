Sydneysiders call out backpackers who left litter on Bronte Beach on Christmas Day

Angry Australians have accused the group that dumped one of Sydney’s most popular beaches in a rubbish pit as the very people who raised environmental awareness.

Bronte Beach, in the city’s posh eastern suburbs, was left unrecognizable at Christmas, with backpackers blamed for leaving behind a horrific mess.

Locals heading for a swim on Boxing Day were met with discarded plastic cups, bottles, food, abandoned clothing, shoes, towels, blankets and even drug paraphernalia.

While the monstrosity angered those who live in Bronte and the surrounding suburbs, as well as the mayor of Waverley council, Paula Masselos, many have claimed there are “double standards” for those responsible.

‘I thought this was the planet care generation, you hypocrites,’ said one.

Many have accused the group that dropped the trash of being the same people who pride themselves on being environmentally conscious.

Others accused them of honoring the traditional owners of the land but leaving the environment covered in rubbish.

“This is the generation going green and the same generation fooled by #climatescam,” said another.

“Gotta love those who have the virtue of ‘acknowledging traditional owners of land’ but leave the land as a garbage dump in Bronte Beach on Christmas Day,” a third commented.

“I bet they would be climate activists who care about the environment but not the litter,” added another.

“This is how Greta’s climate warriors care about the planet… The young are *dedicated* to cleaning up the world, as long as they can force some poor slave to do it for them,” read another comment.

Thousands of revelers flocked to the spectacular venue on Christmas Day.

Piles of empty nitrous oxide gas cylinders called ‘nangs’ were also seen among the large amount of rubbish (pictured)

‘Virtue pointing to green millennials and Gen Z doing what they say,’ wrote one.

Amidst the vast amount of rubbish left behind were piles of empty nitrous oxide gas cylinders, colloquially called ‘nangs’.

Gas canisters, typically used in whipped cream dispensers, can produce a rapid and intense high when inhaled.

Elsewhere, bottles of beer, water and soft drinks were left behind along with abandoned food and drink containers and items of clothing, including pairs of high-end sneakers and sunglasses.

Underpants, T-shirts, backpacks, balls, chip bags, and shopping bags were also strewn throughout the park in an ugly sight that stretched to the horizon.

Sun worshipers mingled with party-goers and backpackers at the busy beachside spot.

Ms Masselos criticized ‘anti-social’ louts.

“It is extremely disappointing to see how much rubbish was left behind by people who do not respect Waverley’s beautiful parks and beaches and for not obeying our alcohol ban,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“The beach is there for everyone to share and anti-social behavior like this is not welcome.

‘I’d like to thank our outdoor staff, lifeguards, local volunteers and residents who worked until 11pm last night and returned at 5am this morning to clean up the mess and make Bronte Park look beautiful.

“It’s also a good time to remind everyone to share safely over the holiday period, not to drink alcohol on beaches and parks, and to always refer to beach safety tips.”

Masselos said he was considering restrictions to prevent a repeat of the Christmas Day mess, such as limiting the number of people who can gather in groups.

“I am considering a number of options, but I really want to discuss it with our staff, the rangers and the police to see what is possible,” he told the first edition of Sky News.

“There are a number of options… that would possibly look at additional police officers and additional rangers, but all of this actually costs quite a bit of additional money, so we need to think about it very carefully.”