Sydney's Star Casino hit $100M fine over 'damning' conduct 

Sydney’s Star Casino has been fined a record $100 million and had its gaming license suspended by regulators following a scathing report on its operations.

The Independent Casino Commission issued its decision Monday after a the report found that the casino failed to stop the operation of criminal activity on its premises, despite knowing it was going on.

The $100 million fine is the maximum penalty possible under laws recently introduced by the NSW Government.

Star’s license to operate its Pyrmont casino will be suspended, effective Friday at 9:00 a.m.

Nicholas Weeks has been appointed as independent manager who will then take over operations, meaning the casino will continue to trade for at least 90 days.

NICC Chief Commissioner Philip Crawford added that the timeframe could be extended.

“We have decided to impose a fine of $100 million on The Star and secondly to suspend The Star’s casino license,” he announced on Monday.

Sydney’s Star Casino’s gambling license will be suspended this Friday

‘Star Casino will remain open and all staff will remain employed.

‘The Star’s license has been suspended and the manager wants a casino licence.’

It comes after the commission last month released a damning report by Adam Bell, SC, who deemed The Star unfit to hold a casino licence.

The investigation identified a wide range of problems – including a notorious gang-linked junket operator running an illegal cage at the casino and that it broke Chinese payment card rules.

Crawford said he was not satisfied with Star’s reform plan.

“The remediation plan in Star’s submission didn’t make much sense without the leadership of a competent and experienced CEO,” he said.

‘Star’s new CEO, Robbie Cooke, starts at Star today. We have met with Mr Cook and he presents us as someone who is absolutely capable of providing the strong leadership needed at Star.’

Mr. Cooke vowed to rehabilitate the embattled gaming and entertainment company.

“We have to put compliance at the top of the list and if you do that, it protects shareholder value,” he told AAP last week.

“There are definitely some challenges in the industry,” he said.

Mr. Cooke promised that “compliance will be put before profit” under his leadership, adding that “cultural change will not happen overnight”.

“My big focus for dealing with these issues is my commitment to our regulators, our government partners, our 75,000 shareholders, 8,000 team members and the community at large to rebuild trust.”