Sydney’s Shark Beach to be shut as repairs are made to Nelson Park seawall

Soggy Sydney may be dreaming of spending some quality beach time when the sun finally breaks through, but the wet weather has claimed one of the city’s favorite sandy spots, Shark Beach.

Despite its unappealing name, the beach, nestled along Neilson Park on the coast of Sydney’s exclusive eastern suburb of Vaucluse, is a favorite spot for families, but has been closed since 1 March to allow for renovations to the seawall.

The beach was supposed to reopen in December, but due to the soggy weather, work on the 160-metre-long concrete wall will not be completed until next year.

Sydney’s popular Shark Beach is closed during the summer as the seawall is under construction

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service told the Sydney Morning Herald that the wet weather had delayed some of his projects around Sydney.

Continued inclement weather has resulted in delays in a number of projects in the Sydney area, including the replacement of the seawall at Nielsen Park, the new whale-watching platform at Cape Solander and the upgrade of North Head by several months, an NPWS spokesperson said. .

The beach promenade and the popular kiosk and cafe, The Nielson, are also closed for the duration of repairs.

Normally the sheltered beach is a favorite with families, locals and tourists alike

In addition to repairing the seawall, which was built in the 1930s and suffered significant storm damage in 2016, the works include creating a wheelchair-accessible ramp to the beach and improving access to the beach. beach by stairs.

New lawn and more native trees will also be planted and the boulevard area will be expanded and re-landscaped and a new irrigation system installed.

The beach was supposed to reopen in December, but wet weather has delayed works

Woollahra Mayor Susan Wynne told the Sydney Morning Herald that while it was disappointing to lose the beach in the summer, the repair work was necessary.

‘We can’t do anything. If it’s not ready, it’s not ready,” she said.

“It has to happen.”

Sydney’s beautiful people like Instagram influencer Alice Roberts will have to find new picturesque backdrops as Shark Beach remains closed during the summer

As a sheltered spot in the harbour, Shark Beach is considered great for safe family swimming with soft sand, a shady and leafy park in the background and views of the Sydney skyline from the water.

Tourism Australia lists Shark Beach as one of the nine best beaches in Sydney, making it popular with tourists and locals alike.