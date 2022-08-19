Sydney’s political and celebrity elites attend Street Side Medics Gala

Australian celebrities and political elite showed up in droves for the first-ever Street Side Medics Gala event in Sydney on Friday.

The gala, hosted by young Australian of the year 2022, Dr. Daniel Nour at Crown Sydney, aims to raise awareness and funds for the non-profit Street Side Medics.

Former Secretary of State Julie Bishop, Ben Fordham, Richard Wilkins, NSW Premier Domenic Perrotett and ex-Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian were among the A-list attendees.

Former Foreign Secretary Julie Bishop stole the show by arriving by ambulance at the Street Side Medics Gala in Sydney on Friday evening.

Many of the celebrities arrived by ambulance to spread the word.

Fordham, 45, and Wilkins, 68, looked smart in black tuxedos as they hung out with politicians and celebrities.

Julie Bishop turned heads in a daring ensemble at the charity event, following her divorce from businessman David Panton.

The former Secretary of State wore a sleek black David Jones dress that emphasized her slim and toned figure.

She added an edgy twist to the ensemble with a short black Dion Lee puffer jacket on top, which she most likely wore to keep warm in the cold winter weather.

The recently single socialite’s short blonde hair was combed back and she wore glamorous diamond earrings.

The former foreign minister is in the picture in happier times with Panton in 2015

“Friday night dress code: Black Tie with a dash of streetwear,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ms Bishop’s ex, David Panton, is said to have dumped her over a dinner party in Sydney in July, ending their eight-year relationship.

She was said to have been “blindsided” by the sudden breakdown of her relationship, sources close to the former politician said.

Today, show star Richard Wilkins mingled with former NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian. Together with other guests in the picture

Berejiklian wore black pants and a matching long-sleeved top.

She was seen mingling with Today show star Wilkins, but was not seen with her successor Perrotett.

She seemed to be enjoying the event, sipping complimentary champagne while rubbing the shoulders of Sydney’s power players.

Former Bachelorette stars Luke McLeod and James Trethewie were two of the more surprising attendees at the star-studded event.

Ben Fordham (left) and Richard Wilkins posing with a guest over champagne

Other celebrities included former bachelor stars Luke McLeod and James Trethewie, who arrived on glamorous dates

The pair haven’t appeared in The Bachelor franchise in years, but McLeod has found success in the wellness and meditation space.

dr. Daniel Nour identified a gap in health care for vulnerable people in New South Wales and founded Street Side Medics in August 2020.

It is a non-profit, GP-run, mobile medical service for people who are homeless.

With over 600 volunteers and seven clinics in New South Wales, Street Side Medics has changed the lives of thousands of patients.

NSW Premier Domenic Perrotett posed with young Australian of the year 2022 Dr. Daniel Nour

Perrotett and Nour chat in the back of an ambulance while being recorded by a camera crew

In addition, Street Side Medics has responded to national emergencies, including the flooding in Lismore, where Dr. Nour personally provided a fully equipped medical unit to assist with the community’s immediate recovery needs, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that left hundreds of states homeless with COVID-19 vaccines.

Since its inception, countless patients have treated many communicable and non-communicable diseases, treated neglected medical needs, and discovered conditions that would otherwise have gone undetected. This includes diabetes, thyroid disease, hepatitis C, HIV, heart disease, and cancer.