Sydney’s mom earns $150k a year through side hustles on Airtasker

An Australian mom who does odd jobs on Airtasker claims she’s raking in $150,000 from her side jobs.

Nikki Facchin, 53, from Sydney, started doing side jobs at the online marketplace site after struggling to make ends meet and living on less than $50 a week after bills.

The Australia-based website allows people to post or take on a range of paid tasks and odd jobs, from professional services to things like moving a fridge or transporting furniture.

Nikki Facchin (pictured), 53, says she makes up to $150,000 a year doing side jobs at the marketplace website, Airtasker

Jokingly describing herself as a “legend for hire,” Ms. Facchin does all sorts of jobs, including cooking, cleaning, laundry, gardening, stretcher work, catering, and organizing. domestic rooms.

‘I have no skills on paper. I’m not an engineer or anything, but I’m very good at a lot of things and I like helping people,’ she told A Current Affair.

The mother claimed that Airtasker had “practically saved my life” after she was struggling financially.

“It gave me the ability to generate income out of nothing and from the skills that I have,” he said.

Ms. Facchin estimates that she earned on average between $2,500 and $3,000 per week.

She claims that anyone can follow her lead and how much someone earns will depend entirely on how hard they want to work.

Ms. Facchin does all kinds of work, from cooking, cleaning, laundry, and gardening.

The best part of your side hustles in the gig economy is that you don’t have a boss and you can choose your own hours.

“I take the jobs I want, I can agree on the price, all my insurance is covered,” he said.

Airtasker co-founder and chief executive Tim Fung said the site had seen a boom in traffic as more Australians turned to faster and more cost-effective ways to get things done, while others look to earn extra cash.