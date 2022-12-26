Sydney’s great summer holiday exodus has begun

Sydney’s great tourist exodus has begun with traffic running smoothly in all but a few areas, though authorities warn that could change during the day.
Cars began piling up at the notorious Hexham and Heatherbrae access point west of Newcastle on the New England and Pacific Highways before 8 a.m., adding 15 to 20 minutes to journey times.
A Transport for NSW spokesman said traffic was also expected to be heavy throughout the holiday period on the Great Western Highway near Blackheath, Princes Highway near Jervis Bay and Falls Creek, around Coffs Harbor and on roads near the Queensland border.
However, it was still running smoothly as of Tuesday morning, and no major accidents had been reported.
Historically, it starts at 7 a.m. and peaks between 9 and 10 a.m., with December 27 and January 2 being the busiest days, as travelers often wait until after the holidays to leave. Vacations.
Authorities advised drivers to expect delays of up to 45 minutes at hotspots as roads are still damaged from record rains and flooding this year.
Transport for NSW chief executive Roger Weeks said road crews had worked hard to get the state’s main roads back to reasonable condition before Christmas, but any additional rain could cause them to deteriorate again.
“It only takes a little bit of rain for an existing pothole to reopen, or for parts of the network that haven’t completely failed to become a pothole,” Weeks said.