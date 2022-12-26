Sydney’s great summer holiday exodus has begun

Sydney’s great tourist exodus has begun with traffic running smoothly in all but a few areas, though authorities warn that could change during the day.

Cars began piling up at the notorious Hexham and Heatherbrae access point west of Newcastle on the New England and Pacific Highways before 8 a.m., adding 15 to 20 minutes to journey times.

Possible high traffic areas during the NSW summer holiday period.

A Transport for NSW spokesman said traffic was also expected to be heavy throughout the holiday period on the Great Western Highway near Blackheath, Princes Highway near Jervis Bay and Falls Creek, around Coffs Harbor and on roads near the Queensland border.

However, it was still running smoothly as of Tuesday morning, and no major accidents had been reported.