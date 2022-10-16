Sydney's dirtiest beaches revealed: Storms turn Coogee, Rose Bay, Narrabeen into polluted spots

Several of Sydney’s most popular bathing spots have ‘poor’ pollution levels

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Authorities have issued a warning to Sydneysiders hoping to take advantage of the sunshine and head to the beach with the city’s endless storms polluting popular beach spots.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment released its latest data for the state’s beaches, lakes and lagoons, revealing one in five had ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ water quality.

Among the worst affected were Coogee Beach in the city’s eastern suburbs, Narrabeen Lagoon on the northern beaches and Rose Bay in the CBD.

Several of Sydney’s most popular swimming spots have been rated “poor” in the latest pollution assessment report – including Coogee Beach in the eastern suburbs

The number of polluted beaches doubled in 2022, up from the 2019-2020 report, which found one in ten beaches had poor or lower ratings/

Several locations saw their ratings drop from ‘fair’ or ‘good’ – including the popular Coogee Beach – which was the only beach in Sydney with a ‘poor’ rating.

Rose Bay beach, Bayview Baths and Northbridge Baths were also downgraded.

Environment Minister James Griffin said the decline was the result of La Nina bringing steady rainfall.

“(The water quality rating) is not surprising, given NSW has just experienced its wettest summer in a decade and Sydney is experiencing its wettest month on record,” he said. Sydney Morning Herald.

Narrabeen Lagoon, a body of water popular with families, had a “poor” water quality rating

The data comes from the state government’s Beachwater water testing program, which analyzed most of the city’s swimming spots between May and September.

Sea beaches are tested throughout the year on a weekly basis.

Samples were taken from 214 sites across NSW, including 97 in Sydney.

They were tested for enterococci.

‘Poor’ ratings dictate that faecal contamination is detected at the sites and are not always suitable for swimming.

‘Very poor’ ratings mean it is generally unsafe to swim, with rainfall often increasing pollution levels.

The test takes 24 to 48 hours with no real-time indicators available.

Rose Bay beach also gave a “poor” rating – a spot popular with dogs

Dr. Ian Wright from Western Sydney University said Australians should monitor Beachwater ratings before swimming this summer.

“This is really important information, especially for people who have a weakened immune system or are very young, old or sick,” he said.

‘Anyone who swims in an estuary or coastal beach near an urban area should know … you just don’t swim for a few days because you’re very likely to be swimming through diluted sewage.’

Swimming in polluted areas carries the risk of contracting gastro, skin infections and even hepatitis A.

Overall, 94 per cent of beaches in NSW achieved a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ rating.