Sydney’s Bronte Beach was trashed on Christmas Day by backpackers carrying nangs, shoes, bottles and rubbish

Christmas Day revelers wrecked one of Sydney’s finest beaches, leaving a trail of rubble, shoes, underwear and discarded drug paraphernalia.

Backpackers partying on Bronte Beach in Sydney’s posh eastern suburbs have been blamed for the shocking scenes locals faced on Boxing Day.

The nearby grassy picnic reserve had been turned into an eyesore of trash, with clothes, shoes, towels, and blankets left everywhere.

Piles of empty nitrous oxide cylinders, colloquially referred to as ‘nangs’, were also seen amongst the huge amount of rubbish.

The gas bottles – normally used in whipped cream machines – can give a fast, intense high when inhaled.

Elsewhere, beer, water and soda bottles were left lying around, along with discarded food and drink packaging and clothing items, including high-end trainers and sunglasses.

Boxer shorts, t-shirts, backpacks, balls, chip bags and tote bags were also scattered throughout the park in an ugly vista that stretched to the horizon.

Thousands of revelers had flocked to the spectacular venue on Christmas Day

It sparked anger among the locals, with one of the partygoers fleeing.

“Terrible, such disrespect, fines should be issued,” they wrote.

“This is absolutely disgusting and utterly bad form,” wrote another in the Bondi Local Loop Facebook group.

One added: ‘Disgusting..Bronte is such a beautiful place. Many people come to enjoy this beautiful beach.

“Some people have no respect. Only know how to make a big party, never knew how to clean up their mess.

“Shame on all of you who have left all your belongings and your rubbish behind.”

Another ranted: “That’s why the locals hate backpackers who don’t respect their playground. Shame on all the irresponsible people who left that mess.

‘The municipality will have to make everyone who does not have a municipal rate pay for the use of the beach. Shame.’

But someone insisted, “I was there yesterday, it was full of Ozzies, not just backpackers… no idea.”

The binge strike comes two years after a riot police officer broke up an illegal Christmas Day party on the same beach, 3km south of the more famous Bondi Beach.

Up to 300 people – believed to be mostly British and Irish backpackers – had gathered at the reserve for a huge celebration, despite the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

A man was arrested when police moved in around 5pm to break it up, fearing it would turn into a pre-vaccination superspreader event.

Six years earlier, nearby Coogee Beach was invaded by thousands of drunken revelers on Christmas Day in 2016, leaving a staggering 15 tons of trash behind.

Lifeguards had to sound the shark alarm three times to get drunk swimmers out of the water to prevent one of the drunks from drowning.

Randwick Council labeled the incident ‘disgraceful’ and in response banned alcohol on the beach all summer.

“The public outcry over the destruction of the parks and the beach itself on Christmas Day was pretty phenomenal,” Mayor Noel D’Souza said at the time.

“The clear message we received is that we must return the beach and nearby parks to all people to enjoy peacefully and safely.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Waverley Council for comment on the latest incident at Bronte Beach.