Sydney woman who transitioned to man SUES psychiatrist for negligence

A woman who switched to a man is suing her psychiatrist for professional negligence after he approved her hormone therapy despite only seeing her for one appointment.

Jay Langadinos, then 19, met psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Toohey for the first time on May 7, 2010, after telling a doctor she “always felt like she was a boy rather than a girl,” according to a claim filed with the NSW Supreme Court.

Jay was reviewed by Dr. Toohey to determine if she was a good fit for menopausal treatment and, after a single meeting, Dr. Toohey that she suffered from gender dysphoria and agreed to continue the therapy.

However, in court documents seen by Daily Mail Australia, Jay claims the recommendation was made despite admitting she had social phobia and unaware that “psychological factors could influence the outcome of the sex reassignment.”

dr. Toohey also “strongly” advised Ms. Langadinos to get social and family therapy, although she didn’t get them either. Despite this, the doctor later approved surgeries to remove her breasts and uterus as part of the transition.

Now 31 years old, Ms. Langadinos is suing Dr Toohey for professional negligence, claiming he failed to take necessary precautions during her transition.

Jay Langadinos lived in Sydney and identified as a man when she first saw psychiatrist and gender transition doctor Patrick Toohey in 2010.

In her statement of claim, Ms. Langadinos said that Dr. Toohey should have realized she could be autistic and referred her for further examination by a specialist.

She also says that her social phobia should have been treated before any hormone therapy and that she was not given any information about how the menopause would affect her fertility.

Ms Langadinos claims the surgeries left her with “injuries and disabilities.”

She also listed a number of problems she experienced “as a result of the negligence.”

They include masculinization due to hormone therapy, loss of her breasts, uterus, and ovaries.

She also mentioned complications from hormone therapy, including early menopause, anxiety and depression.

Ms. Langadinos says her psychological functioning has been affected and her ability to work has declined as a result of the menopause.

In an interview with The Age and The Sydney Morning HeraldMs Langadinos claimed Dr Toohey was negligent and added: ‘Knowing I can’t have children is absolutely devastating.’

Dr Toohey’s office declined to comment when approached by Daily Mail Australia.

According to the documents submitted by Ms. Langadinos, after their first meeting, Dr. Toohey noted that she was upset in grade school because she had to dress as a girl.

He also noted that she had a “tomboy” manner, was sexually attracted to women, had no friends, and her parents “didn’t accept her transgender issues.”

In a letter to an andrology colleague at Concord Repatriation General Hospital, Dr. Toohey admitted that Ms. Langadinos “had a history of significant social phobia and depression that may have gone beyond gender dysphoria.”

Ms Langadinos is suing Dr Toohey for professional negligence, alleging he failed to take necessary precautions during her transition (stock)

In 2020, Ms. Langadinos said she realized that “she should not have had the hormone therapy or the first and second surgery.”

In January 2020, she also sought advice on ending testosterone treatment.

Ms Langadinos said she had a complicated family life and her attraction to girls left her feeling “flawed” when she was 17.

Searching for answers online, she stumbled across gender dysphoria and thought ‘that’s what I have’.

However, she said her transition led to even more bad luck.

“As my unhappiness grew, I felt that the cause of my unhappiness was because I wasn’t a man, so the answer was to change my body even more,” she said.

“I had a breakdown, couldn’t function for a whole year. I couldn’t get out of bed. I wish I knew then how much I hurt and why.’

Attorney Anna Kerr, of NSW’s Feminist Legal Clinic, referred Ms. Langadinos’ case to law firm Slater and Gordon.

“We can expect extensive lawsuits in the coming years regarding sex-confirming sex hormones and surgery,” she said.

The case will appear before the Registrar of the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.