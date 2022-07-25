Sydney woman leaves note for residents leaving their dog’s poo in her bins

A fed up resident has ‘inconsiderately’ taunted dog walkers for leaving their pet’s poop in her bins by posting a note next to the footpath.

The Sydney woman removed a black plastic bag filled with dog feces from her bowl and added a handwritten message to dog owners in her area.

“Dog owners,” she called the post. “Please don’t put dog poop in residents’ empty bins.”

A frustrated Sydney resident has left a note (pictured) for dog owners who leave plastic bags filled with their pet’s poop in her bins

‘It’s very inconsiderate and who would want a bowl that smells like dog poop?! Put it somewhere else!!!’

A photo of the note was taken and provided to: Yahoo News Australia.

It is clear that the woman had several residents leave plastic bags containing their dog’s poop in her bins.

It comes a month after another Sydney resident wrote a scathing post on a local community Facebook page, addressed to the people of the city, leaving dog poop in her bins.

“I’m sure I’m getting hate for this, but it’s gotten really frustrating lately and I just want to vent.”

“While I appreciate people cleaning up their dog when they go about their business, I don’t appreciate putting it in my bin on collection day when it’s empty so I can leave the bin in my driveway smelling like s* *t all week,” she said.

It sparked a discussion in the comment section about people taking their pet’s feces or putting them in a person’s trash can.

Another Sydney resident raised the issue of leaving dog poop in bins last month, sparking a heated debate among residents on a local community page

It comes after a man in Warrnambool, Victoria, took it upon himself to put up a sign last year urging dog owners to pick up their pets

A Victorian man went the extra mile to appeal to unwitting dog owners who failed to clean their pets by drilling a sign into a fence last year.

The anonymous man took it upon himself to place his homemade sign along a boardwalk in Warrnambool, southern Victoria, and question why locals didn’t pick up their pet’s feces.

He issued a series of excuses, including “I’m a jerk,” “I’m lazy,” “Mommy still cleans up after me,” and another question whether residents just didn’t care about the environment.

“Don’t be a tosser, pick up your dog poop and mess,” the sign read.

Photos of the sign circulated on Facebook with residents calling for the ‘brilliant’ warning to be set up all over Australia.