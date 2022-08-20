Sydney woman, 42, forgets her own name after developing dementia from mould build up in apartment

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young and healthy woman developed dementia and struggled to remember her own name after falling ill from living in an apartment riddled with mold.

Amie Skilton, 42, who works as a nutritionist and naturopath, had moved into an apartment in Manly on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 2016 with her now-husband James Korber.

Within a few months Ms Skilton began to notice that she was feeling unwell and was gaining 10kg ‘out of the blue’.

What the couple didn’t know was that a waterproofing problem in the shower from a previous renovation meant that water leaked under the carpet every time they turned it on.

This then caused severe black mold under the carpet, leading to a ‘systematic breakdown’ of Mrs Skilton’s body and within a few months she was diagnosed with type 3 Alzheimer’s disease.

Sydney wife Amie Skilton (pictured), 42, developed dementia after living in a mold-infested apartment

Ms. Skilton began to notice a dramatic change in her health, due to a watertightness problem in the shower from a previous renovation, causing water to leak under the carpet in the apartment every time she used it. It eventually caused the formation of black mold (photo)

“Some days I didn’t know how to dress. I looked at clothes and was just really confused about how to put them on,” she told news.com.au.

Ms Skilton said some of the symptoms she first noticed were chronic allergies and extreme fatigue.

After that, she had trouble concentrating and working, often forgetting where she had left her keys and phone.

“I went to fill out a form one day and I stared at the box with my name and I thought what is it again? I stared at it, looked for it,” she said.

Ms Skilton had moved into the Manly apartment with her now-husband James Korber in 2016 (pictured)

Ms Skilton said that because neither she nor her doctors were aware of the fungus in her home, all the tests done on her had gone back to normal.

She eventually learned that her sudden illness was due to the fungus after a friend said her husband had become ill from a similar situation at their home.

Mrs. Skilton recalled that there was a leak in their garage when they first moved in, which she thought was from her apartment.

The couple brought in a construction biologist who discovered water under the carpet and traveled to their bedroom and study.

She said that when they lifted the carpet there was “black mold” under it and their mattress had turned green.

When confronted by Ms Skilton, the real estate agency revealed that they were aware of the leak coming from their apartment and had known it for five months.

There was talk back and forth between the layers and the owner about who should pay to fix the problem.

“So they knowingly left us there, which probably pisses me off the most. They knew and it poisoned us,’ Mrs Skilton said.

When confronted by Ms. Skilton, the property revealed that they were aware of the leak coming from their apartment and had known about it for five months.

Ms. Skilton found that she is part of the 25 percent of the population with a genetic vulnerability to mold – meaning any exposure can lead to organ damage.

Ms Skilton now lives in a new mold free home in northern NSW and her brain function is back to normal.

She no longer suffers from fatigue or other symptoms of her terrifying ordeal.

Ms. Skilton hopes to use her knowledge about mold to help others learn from a qualified mold testing technician.