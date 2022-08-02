Sydney woman, 27, mysteriously vanishes – with cops issuing an urgent text warning 

NSW Police have launched a desperate search to find a woman who has mysteriously disappeared.

Jamie Osborne, 27, was reported missing after she was last seen at her home in Erskineville on Macdonald Street in Sydney’s inner west at 7.30pm on Monday.

Police have sent a geo-targeting alert by text message to the Alexandria, Erskineville and Sydney Park areas in an effort to get help from the public on her whereabouts.

Jamie Osborne (pictured) was reported missing after she was last seen Monday night at her home in Sydney’s inner-west Erskineville.

Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command have launched an investigation.

Mrs Osborne’s family is deeply concerned for her well-being.

She is described as Caucasian and about 170cm tall (or 5’7) with an average build and shoulder length blond hair. She has a tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information on Jamie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.