Sydney will squelch through its wettest year ever
Sydney is on track to get through its wettest year EVER as a third La Nina will bring a soggy spring
- Australia’s east coast will be plagued by more wet weather in the coming days
- A trough from the south with showers and storms to VIC, NSW, QLD, SA
- The wet weather system will also affect parts of NT and northern Tasmania
- It comes after Sydney on Friday recorded the most annual rainfall since 1963
Eastern Australia will be crushed by an unusually wet spring, even after undergoing its worst drenching since 1963.
Sydneysiders are bracing for more wet weeks after dealing with more than two meters of rain in eight months.
The drenching is the highest annual rainfall in nearly 60 years and is on track to become the wettest on record with another 200mm falling – and there are still four months to go.
Vast swathes of the country are poised for another week of heavy downpours as the third consecutive La Nina hits the eastern states, bringing rain and thunderstorms.
A cold front and low loop over South Australia from Sunday are expected to bring storms from Monday as it collides with unstable air to the east.
Sydney is on track to record its wettest year on record after two meters of rain in the past eight months
The weather system will bring rain across much of the eastern Northern Territory, southwestern Queensland, western and southern NSW, northern Victoria and northern Tasmania, with some areas expected to be lashed up to 80mm.
Showers and storms will move through northern NSW and inland southern Queensland from Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued moderate flood warnings for the Macquarie, Bogan and Murrumbidgee rivers in NSW.
“On Monday, showers and thunderstorms will develop over a wide swath of NSW’s eastern interior and east on Tuesday,” BOM tweeted.
“In some areas, storms can be severe. Rain in saturated catchments can cause flooding again.’
Wet conditions will ease for most parts of the east coast from Wednesday before returning later in the week.
The last time Sydney recorded two meters of precipitation was in 1963.
And there’s more to come: The BOM predicts an 80 percent chance of above-average rainfall in the spring, as La Nina wreaks havoc in the east of the country.
Moderate flood warnings have been issued in some parts of NSW as residents brace for more wet weather
Weather zone predicts some areas could be drenched with up to 80mm of rain on Tuesday
“What’s driving this is a dipole in the Indian Ocean usually associated with wetter-than-average conditions over Australia,” Dr. Lynette Bettio. 9News.
“And we’re also seeing a development of a La Nina event, which, as we’ve seen in recent years, is associated with wetter-than-average conditions.”
Meanwhile, the west coast will enjoy warm weather, with Perth seeing mostly sunny days this week, with highs around 20C.
Darwin will be sweltering due to high temperatures of 20°C to 33°C and sunny conditions, after a few showers early in the week.
Temperatures will remain moderate in Sydney and Brisbane as the mercury fluctuates between the low teens to low 20Cs.
It will be slightly cooler in Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra, with minima dropping below 10C and maxima in the mid to high teens.
FIVE DAY WEATHER FORECAST IN YOUR CITY
SYDNEY
MONDAY: Min 11. Max 22. Partly cloudy.
TUESDAY: Min 13. Max 23. Possible shower.
WEDNESDAY: Min 10. Max 19. Possible shower.
THURSDAY: Min 11. Max 21. Shower or two.
FRIDAY: Min 12. Max 19. Showers.
BRISBANE:
MONDAY: Min 14. Max 23. Shower or two.
TUESDAY: Min 13. Max 23. Shower or two in development.
WEDNESDAY: Min 13. Max 23. Showers.
THURSDAY: Min 13. Max 23. Shower or two.
FRIDAY: Min 13. Max 24. Shower or two.
ADELAIDE:
MONDAY: Min 10Max 15Showers.
TUESDAY: Min 8Max 15Partly cloudy.
WEDNESDAY: Min 7Max 16Partly cloudy.
THURSDAY: Min 6. Max 17. Mostly sunny.
FRIDAY: Min 8. Max 15. Possible shower.
PERTH:
MONDAY: Min 6. Max 18. Partly cloudy.
TUESDAY: Min 6. Max 20. Sunny.
WEDNESDAY: Min 7. Max 22. Sunny.
THURSDAY: Min 9. Max 24. Sunny.
FRIDAY: Min 11. Max 22. Shower or two.
MELBOURNE:
MONDAY: Min 13. Max 18. Showers. Windy.
TUESDAY: Min 8.Max 14.Shower or two.
WEDNESDAY: Min 7. Max 16. Partly cloudy.
THURSDAY: Min 8. Max 17. Possible shower.
FRIDAY: Min 7. Max 14. Shower or two.
CANBERRA:
MONDAY: Min 4. Max 17. Rain showers increase.
TUESDAY: Min 5. Max 15. Shower or two.
WEDNESDAY: Min 2. Max 16. Partly cloudy.
THURSDAY: Min 2. Max 17. Partly cloudy.
FRIDAY: Min 3. Max 16. Partly cloudy.
DARWIN:
MONDAY: Min 22. Max 33. Sunny.
TUESDAY: Min 23. Max 33. Sunny day. Shower or two.
WEDNESDAY: Min 23. Max 33. Shower or two and then sunny.
THURSDAY: Min 23. Max 33. Sunny.
FRIDAY: Min 23. Max 34. Sunny.
HOBART:
MONDAY: Min 8. Max 19. Late shower or two.
TUESDAY: Min 8. Max 14. Showers.
WEDNESDAY: Min 7. Max 16. Partly cloudy.
THURSDAY: Min 8. Max 13. Shower or two.
FRIDAY: Min 3. Max 12. Shower or two.