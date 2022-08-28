Sydney will squelch through its wettest year ever

<!–

Eastern Australia will be crushed by an unusually wet spring, even after undergoing its worst drenching since 1963.

Sydneysiders are bracing for more wet weeks after dealing with more than two meters of rain in eight months.

The drenching is the highest annual rainfall in nearly 60 years and is on track to become the wettest on record with another 200mm falling – and there are still four months to go.

Vast swathes of the country are poised for another week of heavy downpours as the third consecutive La Nina hits the eastern states, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

A cold front and low loop over South Australia from Sunday are expected to bring storms from Monday as it collides with unstable air to the east.

Sydney is on track to record its wettest year on record after two meters of rain in the past eight months

The weather system will bring rain across much of the eastern Northern Territory, southwestern Queensland, western and southern NSW, northern Victoria and northern Tasmania, with some areas expected to be lashed up to 80mm.

Showers and storms will move through northern NSW and inland southern Queensland from Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued moderate flood warnings for the Macquarie, Bogan and Murrumbidgee rivers in NSW.

“On Monday, showers and thunderstorms will develop over a wide swath of NSW’s eastern interior and east on Tuesday,” BOM tweeted.

“In some areas, storms can be severe. Rain in saturated catchments can cause flooding again.’

Wet conditions will ease for most parts of the east coast from Wednesday before returning later in the week.

The last time Sydney recorded two meters of precipitation was in 1963.

And there’s more to come: The BOM predicts an 80 percent chance of above-average rainfall in the spring, as La Nina wreaks havoc in the east of the country.

Moderate flood warnings have been issued in some parts of NSW as residents brace for more wet weather

Weather zone predicts some areas could be drenched with up to 80mm of rain on Tuesday

“What’s driving this is a dipole in the Indian Ocean usually associated with wetter-than-average conditions over Australia,” Dr. Lynette Bettio. 9News.

“And we’re also seeing a development of a La Nina event, which, as we’ve seen in recent years, is associated with wetter-than-average conditions.”

Meanwhile, the west coast will enjoy warm weather, with Perth seeing mostly sunny days this week, with highs around 20C.

Darwin will be sweltering due to high temperatures of 20°C to 33°C and sunny conditions, after a few showers early in the week.

Temperatures will remain moderate in Sydney and Brisbane as the mercury fluctuates between the low teens to low 20Cs.

It will be slightly cooler in Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and Canberra, with minima dropping below 10C and maxima in the mid to high teens.