Sydney University picture exposes the reality of uni in 2022

University professors hold lectures in empty classrooms as thousands of students across Australia participate remotely after the pandemic made hybrid learning commonplace.

Jan Slapeta, professor of veterinary and molecular parasitology at the University of Sydney, posted on Monday an image of his empty classroom with students choosing to participate remotely.

He said it is a bigger problem that has arisen as a result of Covid, with people missing out on the social element of tertiary education.

‘Should I be scared again? 1pm lecture – no one! I’ve been lecturing empty seats,” he posted on social media.

Professor Jan Slapeta posted an image of his empty classroom on Monday with students choosing to participate remotely – exposing the sad reality of hybrid learning

The image showed an empty auditorium with dozens of free seats – with the teacher being forced to talk in a digital classroom of faceless students.

Professor Slapeta tagged Sydney University in the post, asking for answers after the only person who showed up was early for the next class.

’10 min at a student who was early before 2 pm the lecture showed up (completely unrelated topic different grade). We had a great discussion and I had a studious student,” he wrote, before asking the university, “Where from now? Help @Sydney Uni’

The veterinary professor told Daily Mail Australia it was an issue that “required deep thought”, with the University of Sydney admitting that college attendance had “declined for several years” – even before the pandemic.

Peter Black, a law professor at the Queensland University of Technology, revealed that he often gives digital lectures to students with their cameras turned off.

“This was almost as depressing, teaching on unresponsive blank screens on Zoom,” he replied to Professor Slapeta’s post.

Reactions to the image were mixed, with some suggesting that universities need to adapt to modern demands, while others complained about changing practices.

“As someone who has been teaching for over 25 years (high school and undergrad) I can honestly say I find this quite shocking. Teaching is social and there is nothing like building knowledge together with students in a room’, replied another professor from QUT.

“We are in a global pandemic. Why isn’t it surprising that people don’t want to risk serious illness to do something that can be done remotely?’ Astrophysicist Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith said.

Peter Black, a senior lecturer in law at the Queensland University of Technology, revealed that he often gives digital lectures to students with their cameras turned off

University of Sydney said college attendance has been ‘declining’ for several years, even pre-pandemic, with students preferring to watch classes digitally

