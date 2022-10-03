Sydney United fans blasted as ’embarrassing’ by Australian sports presenter Lucy Zelić

An Australian-Croatian TV presenter has weighed in on the ’embarrassing and devastating’ scenes at the Australia Cup final where some Sydney United fans performed Nazi salutes and boos during Welcome to Country.

Lucy Zelić, who was most recently a sports presenter for SBS, is the latest in a line of high-profile presenters, athletes and commentators to hit the disgraceful display witnessed by tens of thousands of fans on Saturday night.

Some supporters of United, formerly known as Sydney Croatia, were heard singing Za Dom Spremni (For Homeland – Ready), a song used by the far-right Ustase movement in the 1930s and 1940s, at the match.

Disturbing pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media also appeared to show fans performing a fascist salute during the match.

Lucy Zelić, who was most recently a sports presenter for SBS, is the latest in a line of high-profile presenters, athletes and commentators to hit out at the disgraceful display by some Sydney United fans during the Australia Cup final on Saturday.

Zelić took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the behavior of ‘so-called fans’ whose disrespect overshadowed the game held at Sydney’s Commbank Stadium (pictured)

Some could also be heard singing and allegedly booing during the national anthem and the traditional Welcome to Country ahead of the match against Macarthur.

Zelić took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the behavior of ‘so-called fans’ whose disrespect overshadowed the game, which was held at Sydney’s Commbank Stadium.

“What happened at last night’s @AustraliaCup final was shocking and simply devastating and I couldn’t believe it,” she tweeted.

‘It was the first time I felt embarrassed by the actions of my countrymen, and I was not alone. Their beliefs and behavior are not a true representation of Croatians, just as the actions of fans are never representative of a football club.

“What’s worse is that many of them appeared to be teenagers who simply do not know how deep the consequences of their actions run.”

Zelić added that she knew how it felt to be on the receiving end of racism and was often told, “f**k of back to Croatia wog”.

She said this had confused her because Australia had always felt like home.

Images of fans with their right arms raised in what appeared to be a Nazi salute quickly went viral on social media during the game and have been widely condemned

The journalist said fans found guilty of the Nazi salutes should be hit with lifetime bans from future games as well as “face the full arm of the law”.

More importantly, she said fans should be made to complete an ‘educational course in history’ and be confronted with images from Nazi concentration camps and listen to stories from Holocaust survivors.

“I’m so glad our football community stood up to condemn the actions and hold people to account, but the language around this is also important and can be as divisive as it can be unifying,” she tweeted.

‘Celebrating our culture and heritage will never replace that because, as the game of football has taught us – there is a place at the table for everyone.’

The presenter’s condemnation of fans who ‘disrespected’ what was meant to be a historic moment in Australian football comes as supporters hit out at rogue members of the fanbase for leaving an ‘ugly stain’ on society.

“This has become a regular occurrence at matches with Croatian teams, see Dinamo fans in Milan recently,” one user responded to Zelić’s tweets.

– It seems to be normalized behavior among football fans. It needs to be called out, but unfortunately prominent sports journalists do not do that’.

Sydney United supporters hit out at rogue members of the fanbase for leaving a ‘bad stain’ on society (pictured shows fan raising right arm in Nazi salute)

Others took to Sydney United’s Instagram to condemn the behaviour.

‘Should be ashamed to boo the country,’ commented one user.

‘Please do something about some of your fans, you have their pictures! Making Croatian people look bad,’ said another.

‘I was all for Sydney last night, who doesn’t love an underdog story. Then Welcome to Country began,’ one fan wrote on Facebook.

‘The boob and people throwing Nazi signs was an absolute disgrace! Glad they lost after that display!’

“A very sad event for Australian football and its true supporters,” said another.

– The club must be severely punished. Rejecting their membership would be a positive start.’

A section of Sydney United fans reportedly started booing and singing chants during the national anthem and Welcome to Country

Football Australia released a statement condemning “the actions of certain individuals” on Sunday.

“Sydney United 58 FC has zero tolerance for any form of disrespect, racism or discrimination and is working closely with the authorities to conduct a full investigation,” the statement said.

‘The club is deeply committed to creating an environment that is respectful and inclusive, which also allows our community members to celebrate their heritage in a meaningful and responsible way.

‘Those who do not subscribe to these values ​​are not welcome at Sydney United 58 FC and their views will never be tolerated.’

The disrespectful display by sections of the Sydney United crowd drew widespread condemnation from a number of high-profile figures.

“These disgusting symbols and greetings have no place in modern Australian society,” NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said.

United supporters were also accused of booing during the Welcome to Country performance by Erin Wilkins (pictured), who appeared visibly shocked

‘They represent the ultimate manifestation of evil – an evil that led to the murder of millions of innocent civilians during the Second World War, including six million Jews and thousands of Australian diggers who lost their lives fighting the Nazis during the Second World War.’

Former United player and Australian international Craig Foster tweeted his condemnation, describing the behavior as a ‘horrific display of racist hatred’.

Football Australia in a statement said: “A very small minority of participants engaged in behavior inconsistent with Football Australia’s values ​​and wider community expectations”.

The organization said it took action during the match to tackle some ‘isolated behaviour’ and ejected eight people from the stadium.

“Football Australia is working closely with CommBank Stadium management and NSW Police to establish a strong and swift response to any identified anti-social behavior that may also be considered illegal in the state of NSW,” it said.