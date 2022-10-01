Sydney United fans are condemned for ugly scenes during Australia Cup final

Creepy scenes marred Sydney United’s maiden Australia Cup final, with fans reportedly signing the entire national anthem and Welcome to Country.

Sydney United’s miracle run to the cup final has been the story of the competition this season as they became the first domestic Premier League side to reach the final.

Sydney United, a powerhouse in the old National Soccer League, knocked out A-League sides Western United and Brisbane Roar heavyweights in the process.

Sydney United fans will reportedly boo and sing during Welcome to Country

But what should have been a joyous event at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night turned out to be a far somber affair in front of a crowd of 16,461, dominated by Sydney United supporters.

Sections of fans could be heard singing along to the national anthem and the traditional Welcome to Country ahead of kick-off against Macarthur.

The singing and chanting was clearly audible during the Channel 10 broadcast and prompted an angry backlash on social media.

‘Not that hard to respect a Welcome to Country,’ tweeted freelance journalist Joey Lynch.

freelance journalist Joey Lynch noted that Welcome to Country had been disrespected

Several fans agreed with the sentiment.

“These smooth minds from Sydney United who talk about ‘respecting history’ with ethnic clubs yet actively deny the most basic recognition of 60,000 years of a living culture,” tweeted one.

‘Pathetic. Absolute village mentality.’

Formerly known as Sydney Croatia, Sydney United has long been a focal point for the Croatian community in Sydney and beyond. However, some elements of the club’s hardcore support have been depicted making Roman salutes and carrying flags

Viewers blast Sydney United fans for ‘absolute village mentality’

Fans slammed pundits for not highlighting the behavior of Sydney United fans

The scenes before the Australia Cup final on Saturday night left many fans disgusted

Elements of the Sydney United Supporters group (SUS) have carried symbols of white supremacy and fascist imagery.

SUS members have also sung songs celebrating the Ustaše – an ultra-nationalist right-wing organization that from 1929 to 1945 supported the creation of a greater and ‘racially pure Croatia’.

On Saturday, photos of fans with their right arms raised in what appeared to be a Nazi salute quickly went viral on social media.

Images of fans with their right arms raised in what appeared to be a Nazi salute quickly went viral on social media

“This Australia Cup final should have been a celebration of Australian football instead of tarnishing it,” freelance journalist Paul Williams tweeted.

‘The Ustaše symbols and chants, disrespect for Welcome to the Country and the anthem. There is no room for that. Serious talks must be held before we concretize the NSD.’

Presenter Jake Buckley added: ‘Sydney United making the final was meant to be a good thing. First ever NPL club to do so. Instead, it exposed neo-Nazis in their own fan base.

Freelance journalist Paul Williams claimed the behavior of Sydney United fans had spoiled what should have been a brilliant event for Australian football

Presenter Jake Buckely called on the authorities to investigate the scenes at CommBank Stadium

‘Hope the whole club will be thoroughly investigated. These people should not be welcome in football in this country.’

On the field, a 32nd-minute penalty from Al Hassan Toure and another spot-kick from Ulises Davila in the dying stages of the second half sealed victory for Macarthur as Dwight Yorke claimed his first piece of silverware five games into his managerial tenure.

The win also brought Macarthur’s first trophy since entering the A-League Men in 2020 and ensures they will take their place in the 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Sydney United fans dominated the 16,461 crowd at CommBank Stadium on Saturday

Sydney United fans created a frenzied atmosphere at CommBank Stadium, but several of them crossed a line when they gave Nazi salutes and booed the national anthem

A 14th minute corner from Daniel Arzani found the head of Jonathan Aspropotamitis and but for the reflexes of United goalkeeper Danijel Nizic, the Bulls would have taken an early lead.

The Bulls continued to press forward and got their reward when Davila was brought down in the box after a clumsy challenge from United defender Anthony Tomelic.

Toure converted from the spot and was met with projectiles from the United fans as he ran towards their end, hailing his ears.

Al Hassan Toure scored Macarthur’s first goal of the night against Sydney United

The Bulls lifted the first trophy of Dwight Yorke’s management tenure on Saturday

United pushed forward but couldn’t equalize no matter how hard they tried, Chris Payne taking a touch too much as they struck against Macarthur.

Forward Patrick Antelmi, who had perhaps the best chance of the night, could only parry a header into the hands of Bulls goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

The Bulls, who went close through Lachlan Rose in the second half, eventually got their second when substitute Craig Noone was brought down in the United box and Davila completed the scoring in the 90th minute with a well-struck penalty.