Sydney underworld crime: Huge drug bust as cops find suitcase full of meth seize $1.8MILLION in cash

An alleged underworld crime syndicate has been busted and millions of dollars worth of ice, GHB, guns, jewelry and cash have been uncovered in three states.

Two men, including one with a suitcase containing more than 16kg of ice, were arrested in Sydney on Wednesday, plus two more in Perth.

It sparked a series of raids across Sydney’s inner suburbs and the discovery of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory and $1.5 million in cash at a house near Sydney Airport.

A further 50kg of methamphetamine hidden in industrial plastic rolls was found on a nearby property, as well as 100 liters of GBL – a commonly used date-rape drug that converts to GHB in the body.

The two Sydney men, aged 36 and 41, were charged with commercial drug importation and large commercial drugs.

The elderly man was also charged with using a weapon to prevent lawful arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Both men were refused bail and are due to appear in Downing Center Local Court on November 15.

A 37-year-old man arrested at the makeshift drug lab was charged with two counts of drug supply and knowingly allowing their home to be used as a drug den.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Newtown Local Court on September 29.

A number of high-capacity illegal weapons were also seized during the raids on Wednesday

The operation then moved interstate, with police raiding properties in Western Australia and Queensland.

Seven kilograms of methamphetamine, more than $250,000 in cash, watches and jewelery worth about $150,000 and a small amount of cocaine were found at an industrial unit and serviced apartments in Perth’s northern suburbs.

Two men – aged 32 and 34 – were arrested at the industrial unit and have been charged with dealing in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine and dealing in the proceeds of crime.

They were refused bail with both to appear at Perth Magistrates Court on Friday morning