Sydney tram driver unleashes over passenger’s idiotic act

A serious tram driver was caught on camera firmly confronting a passenger who had forcibly reopened the tram doors as they closed at a stop.

In a video recorded on the Sydney Light Rail network and shared on social media, the driver was captured snapping at the passenger.

“You’re holding everyone back,” the driver said.

The passenger tried to justify opening the door and claimed that his bag had gotten stuck in it.

But the driver responded with a scathing lesson.

“The door was closing and you opened it.”

Realizing his mistake, the passenger finally admitted he was at fault.

The driver responded, “I hope this teaches you,” before slamming the passenger compartment door.

Many Australians praised the tram driver for his no-nonsense attitude.

“This is the kind of person we need when we board a plane,” said one.

‘Beating people who take things out of their bag after finding their seat while everyone behind them waits and watches.’

A second added: ‘Good for him. Nowadays people have many rights.