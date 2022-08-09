Sydney Trains strike on T4 Eastern and Illawarra and South Coast lines affects 70,000 commuters

<!–

Sydney’s train network has been plunged into chaos again with another train strike on the same day thousands of students will take the biggest exam of their lives.

Due to strikes, services on the T4 Eastern and Illawarra Line and South Coast Line will not run between 10am and 4pm on Wednesdays.

Some services may also be canceled or run on a reduced schedule from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

About 70,000 commuters usually travel along those routes on a regular Wednesday.

HSC students will be among the commuters who will experience stressful delays as they prepare for their first mock HSC exam.

The Ministry of Education said students had been warned about delays.

The network is also expected to be affected for several hours on either side of the planned area-based strike by the rail, tram and bus unions between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Timetables may be affected from 6am but should be back to normal by 8pm.

“To ensure the safety of our customers, our staff and the network in general, trains must be returned to the stabling areas and depots before the strike starts,” he said on Tuesday.

RTBU secretary Alex Claassens says train services should not have been suspended, as about 90 percent of train staff are still available to work.

He said the union campaign was designed to allow services to continue and was intended to be a headache for management and government, not commuters.

Transport for NSW said late Tuesday it was working with the union on a possible plan to potentially run hourly services on the line with limited stops.

“That will depend on the number of trains available and the staff willing to work during the stop work period,” TfNSW said in a statement.

The union is trying to make changes to a new fleet of intercity trains and negotiate a new company agreement.

The new trains, which the union says are currently not safe, have been in storage since 2019 and the previous company agreement expired more than a year ago.

Three more regional strikes are scheduled for the end of the month, and workers will also leave the station gates open and refuse to use trains built abroad on some days.

The union is also banning work related to the Sydney Metro transit project until September 10.