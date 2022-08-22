Sydney trains: Man on tracks nearly gets run over at Auburn station

<!–

A man narrowly dodged an oncoming train at a station in western Sydney on Sunday night, with two women collapsing after witnessing the near-collision.

Footage of the incident was posted to TikTok, which shows a man flashing in front of the locomotive at Auburn station, shocked onlookers screaming as the train passes.

The man filming the near miss then runs to the tracks, where you can see a police officer distracting a group from the tracks.

NSW police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the man was wanted on a domestic violence case and jumped on the track to evade them.

The grainy footage shows the man jumping in front of the train as it enters the station, while the driver blows the horn in a last-ditch effort to get it out of the way.

Two women collapse on the platform in tears after he narrowly dodged it, while the man who was filming ran past them to check on his well-being.

As he approaches the end of the platform, the man can be seen being accosted by three people, including a police officer.

The officer yells at the man who is filming to back up before running back along the platform.

The women can be seen crying hysterically on the floor, before returning to a couch to sit down. It is unknown if they knew the man on the tracks.

NSW Police confirmed the man was wanted over a domestic violence issue and attempted to flee officers

Commentators deplored the man’s behavior and some said delays had occurred as a result of his actions.

“And that’s why I have to wait an hour for my train this morning,” someone said.

“I really don’t know how the train missed him,” said another.

A man who claimed to work in security said the incident was not uncommon at Australian train stations.

“As someone who has worked in the headquarters of the public transport authority’s camera room, you’d be amazed at how often it actually happens,” he says.