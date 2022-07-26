Sydney trains: Commuters to be plunged into public transport chaos as workers strike in NSW

Commuters across New South Wales will once again be plunged into the chaos of public transport this week as train crews go on strike.

All train services will be canceled from midnight Wednesday to 4am Thursday, with morning rush hours affected by delays.

Residents have been encouraged to work from home on Thursday if they can or delay their commute for a few hours to avoid the disruptions.

Rain Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) boss Alex Claassens said the union hopes the trains will be ready by 8am to cope with rush hours.

Commuters across New South Wales will be hit again by the chaos in public transport as train workers go on strike this week (pictured, Sydney commuters)

Commuters are expected to be affected by delays during the rush hour morning commute on Thursday (photo, commuters at Central Station after a strike in December 2021)

“Disappointingly, I stand before you again today with the news that of course more union action is taking place on Thursday. So from midnight to 4am all rail services in New South Wales will be shut down,” he said.

‘And as soon as possible after 4 a.m. we try to get the system up and running again. I’ve been reliably informed that we should be able to get the system up and running reasonably by about 7:30-8am.’

The latest union action comes after weeks of disrupted services with the union and the NSW government still at odds over the new intercity train fleet set to go into service in 2019.

The ongoing feud came to a head in February with a rapid 24-hour shutdown of the train network, with the union now warning of ‘escalated’ measures to come.

Union members argue that the new South Korean-built fleet is not safe and have asked the government to modify the trains at a cost of $264 million.

They want the government to sign a deed guaranteeing that the fleet changes will be implemented without impacting workers’ wages and working conditions.

The railway union has also asked for a separate deed establishing a new wage agreement – an annual increase of 3.5 percent over three years.

All train services will be canceled from midnight Wednesday to 4am Thursday, with commuter services affected (photo, Sydney commuters)

Rain Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) boss Alex Claassens (pictured) said the union hopes the trains will run at 7:30-8am to accommodate those traveling during rush hour

However, the state wants both cases to be laid down in the same corporate agreement.

Labor Relations Minister Damien Tudehope and Acting Transport Minister Natalie Ward have called on transport workers to cancel planned union actions.

In a letter seen by the Sydney Morning Herald ministers warn that the disruptions “bring safety risks which, while effectively managed by the railway agencies, will impact services and put an unnecessary burden on commuters.”

Mr Claassens said the letter did not meet the workers’ demands.

“We will not be bullied into accepting an inferior enterprise agreement to get safe trains onto our network,” he said.

“Some NSW ministers seem to be urging this to be turned into some sort of political game at the expense of commuters and workers.”

The latest disruption comes just two weeks after the Fair Work Commission rejected the government’s request to suspend industrial action for 10 weeks – with the state claiming the protests were taking a huge toll on the economy.

Residents have been encouraged to work from home on Thursdays if they can or delay their commute for a few hours to avoid the disruptions (pictured, a sign in Sydney in June)

The latest union action comes after weeks of disrupted services with the union and the NSW government still at odds over the new intercity train fleet (photo, Sydney commuters)

The two sides have been at odds since that meeting, despite subsequent talks with chief executives of Sydney Trains and NSW Trains.

Ministers have assured the union that there will be “no compromise” in agreeing the new wage agreement and costly adjustments to the new inner-city fleet.

“Given the high cost of the RTBU’s requirements for adjustments to the [intercity fleet]there is no conceivable way these could be offset by lowering workers’ wages and the suggestion that this has happened is unfounded,” Mr Tudehope and Ms Ward wrote in their letter Monday evening.

The government estimates that the fleet – which is currently gathering dust off the central coast of NSW – costs taxpayers $30 million a month to store.

The state has tried to appease workers a one-time payment of $3185 and a 3 percent pay rise in the first year, followed by 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent.