Sydney Trains boss ditches vaccination mandates for all rail workers as strike action continues

Sydney Trains has ditched its Covid vaccine mandate for all railway workers as the union ramps up strikes across the state.

In a memo sent to employees, Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland confirmed that the group had reviewed its COVIDSAFE response policy and decided to no longer enforce the rule.

The changes will come into effect from September 1, but Mr. Longland stressed that they “strongly recommend” workers to get the vaccine to protect themselves and passengers.

“After reviewing all of your feedback, along with the advice of our safety team and Chief Health Officer – Dr. Armand Casolin, a decision has been made to stop applying the COVIDSafe Measure Police within Sydney Trains effective September 1, he said in the internal email.

“While it is strongly recommended that all workers stay up to date with vaccinations as the best way to protect themselves from the risk of serious illness, vaccination will no longer be mandatory.”

Staff and passengers are still required to wear masks on public transport, and the Sydney Trains CEO said they could change their policies if the current pandemic climate evolved.

“We will continue to follow the advice of NSW Health and other relevant sources and adapt our response to Covid-19 and the safety measures needed in our unique work environments,” wrote Mr Longland.

Team leaders will pass on additional information to employees, while the train manager also reminded staff that mental health support protocols were in place as part of the employee assistance program.

Sydney train commuters suffered delays on Tuesday as the month of targeted rail union strikes, criticized by the government and opposition, reduced services on the network.

Transport for NSW warned travelers of a week of disruptions, with services again significantly affected by strike action on Thursday.

Services on the T1 North Shore and Western lines and the T7 Olympic Park and T9 Northern lines were reduced on Tuesday and trains on the T5 Cumberland Line between Richmond and Leppington were not running.

On Thursday, suburban trains will run on changed schedules as City Circle and Redfern workers go on strike from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns reiterated on Tuesday that the current union action must be stopped.

“We do not support today’s strikes, we urge all parties to go back to the negotiating table.”

“Bank the wins and the agreements already made, wait for the temperature to drop, get both sides together and let’s literally get these trains back on track,” he said.

The head of the railway union, embroiled in negotiations over protracted disputes with the NSW government, says progress has been made as strikes have reduced services again.

NSW secretary Alex Claassens of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union said striking workers were angry and annoyed at the lack of progress at a stop work meeting in Blacktown on Tuesday.

However, at a meeting with transportation management on Tuesday morning – the fourth since Friday – progress was made on a deed to make changes to a new intercity fleet of Korean-built trains that the union says are not yet safe to run in NSW.

“Unless another minister gets involved in that process, maybe one day we can come out and say… in the next few days there will be a breakthrough in the deed,” he said.

‘Every time we get close to that, there’s a backflip,’ warned Mr Claassens.

The government has made a similar argument in recent days, saying that the union rejects or wants to change anything presented to them.

“It’s one problem after another problem after another, and every time the government tries to solve them, they find something else,” Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said on Monday.

Labor Relations Minister Damien Tudehope said on Tuesday morning he did not know where the negotiations would go.

“I think there has to be a plan B,” he told 2GB.

“Let’s have some sort of independent arbitrator work between us, but it should be dependent on a suspension or interruption of industrial activity,” he said.

‘At the moment there is only one party in the room that wants to find a solution.’

Mr Claassens said Mr Tudehope was not helpful in ‘throwing grenades’ with his suggestion that the union does not want to reach an agreement.

“We really always try to negotiate … politicians come out, get off their couch and make mean comments about ‘we need to go back to the table’ … frankly they don’t know what they are talking about.”

‘We’ve negotiated every other day… we’re really trying to get these things done,’ said Mr Claassens.

Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.