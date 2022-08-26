Sydney train video shows a hero in a black cap stopping one man’s tirade at a woman and her friend

A viral video on social media shows the harrowing moment when a man appears to be racially abusing a woman on a train, before another commuter came to her rescue by intervening.

In the video, the enraged man can be seen on a crowded overnight train heading to Sydney’s CBD, who begins verbally assaulting two young female commuters.

The girls leave their seats as the man yells angrily and points his fingers at them.

The man, decked out in wraparound sunglasses, fingerless gloves and a cap, makes a series of incoherent remarks to one of the women.

Her boyfriend then steps in between her and the man and tells him not to talk to her like that.

The man grows increasingly agitated as other commuters visibly freeze in their places.

However, a man in a black baseball cap walks between the man and the girls and urges the women to sit down.

“Let me sit there,” he says, sitting behind the excited passenger.

The man in sunglasses continues to scream, waving frantically and pointing at other passengers.

He then yells ‘police’ several times, to which another passenger replied: ‘yes, you’re going to see them’.

The obnoxious passenger then yelled after the two girls as they walked away, saying what appears to be, “Get out before I punch your damn neck.”

The man in the sunglasses (right) appeared to harass two young girls (left) on a Sydney train during rush hours in the disturbing sight

The man in the baseball cap then simply tells him: ‘You are not going to hit anyone’.

Then the man is heard telling passengers that they have all been arrested, before telling the girls ‘f*** (their) god, f*** Islamic and your corruption, you b****’, seemingly assuming that the girls are muslims.

‘You’re not, you’re not, you’re not going to do nothing. Shut up. You’re not going to do anything,” says the man who intervened.

“I’m going…” the troubled passenger begins, but the man in the black cap stops him again.

“No, no, no, no, you’re going to respect everyone here,” he says.

The man in the black cap then bears the brunt of the passenger’s ongoing tirade and sits behind him to restrain him for the rest of the ride.

The bearded hero in the black cap (left) stepped inside to sit behind the irritated man in sunglasses (right)

‘I recently saw the exact same man on a train to Central, he swore and acted in the same way. . so irritating that he can keep getting on the train and act like an aw***er,” one person commented on the original post.

“He must be doing the rounds, because someone else here saw him kick off at Hornsby station,” said another.

Other viewers also reported meeting the angry man from the video, and many assumed he unfortunately suffered from PTSD or suffered from a serious drug addiction.

Commentators were quick to congratulate the mystery man in the black cap who intervened.

“The people who intervened and told him what is what and spread the volatile situation, you are the real legends,” one wrote.

“Thanks for that bigger guy who stood up and then sat down and kept a very clear presence. He kept everything in order,” writes another grateful commuter.

Props to the man in the black hat. Well done, sir,” wrote another.