Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

Sydney tower named the world’s best building

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The festival’s program director, Paul Finch, said Sydney’s Quay Quarter Towers were an excellent example of adaptive reuse. “He has a great carbon story… The client was prepared to take a chance on building an idea on a speculative basis, it worked.”

Two-thirds of the beams, columns and floor slabs and 95 percent of the original core built for the AMP Society in the 1970s were preserved.

Dan Cruddace, BVN’s senior practice director, said adaptive reuse, small-scale or radical, offers real potential for sustainable and regenerative change. “Recycling the original tower hasn’t been the easiest route, but it’s certainly a smart way to go. Smarter for the planet because around 7.3 million kg of carbon are saved. That equates to 35,000 flights from Sydney to Melbourne.”

It was also a smarter financial decision because reusing the buildings instead of tearing them down to rebuild meant a quicker return to market.

