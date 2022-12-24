Sydney toddler hit by 4WD dies in Christmas Eve tragedy

A two-year-old boy died Saturday night after being hit by an off-road vehicle in Sydney’s northwest.

Police and paramedics were called to Wyoming Street in Dural at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve after the toddler was hit by the car near a semi-rural home.

Emergency services were called to a home in Dural, northwest Sydney, on Saturday evening. Credit:Sam Mooy

The toddler was seriously injured and treated by paramedics, but they were unable to resuscitate him and he died at home.

Officers from The Hills Police Area Command took a 38-year-old man to Westmead Hospital for drug and alcohol testing. He assists the police in their investigation.