Sydney to Melbourne high-speed rail plan ‘will never work’: infrastructure czar

Higgins said Australia was better off maximizing train speeds within populated areas like Campbelltown, Penrith and Liverpool to the Sydney CBD, or between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Charging While Sydney’s trains tend to “creep”, London has suburban and regional trains that reach speeds of 100 miles per hour, such as ThamesLink between Bedford and Brighton, or more. “It would be interesting to see what else you could get out of [your] existing network,” he said. Those investments could later turn into full-scale high-speed rail from Sydney to Goulburn and Canberra, Higgins said, but “focus on getting your urban areas working first.” NSW Cities and Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes said the state government would cut journey times between Sydney and Parramatta to 20 minutes on the upcoming Metro West line.

The Commonwealth had “expressed a lot of enthusiasm for high-speed rail and we are waiting for clear signals from them as to what their plans are,” Stokes said. In 2018, months before the 2019 election, the NSW government identified four potential fast rail corridors; from Sydney to Newcastle, Canberra, Orange/Parkes and Nowra. Further review by expert Andrew McNaughton was then ordered by Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, but it was never made public. “You have to show people that in the end they will get some reward for density and disruption.” Gatwick Airport Chairman David Higgins The Large Cities Commission also recently unveiled its ‘six cities’ vision project, the key pillar of which is better connectivity between Newcastle and the Central Coast, Illawarra and Sydney. Higgins, who lives in London but returns to Sydney frequently, will use his speech on Thursday to tell lawmakers that the vast amount of new infrastructure in the city’s west must serve a social purpose.

“My concern is that there seems to be opportunity growth here,” he said. “It’s a case of: here’s a new train station, let’s build a 50-story skyscraper. [But] how many people are going to live there, where is your community, where are your main streets, where are your parks, where do you get recreational facilities? “You have to show people that in the end they will get some reward for density and disruption.” Construction continues at Western Sydney Airport in Badgerys Creek, Sydney. Credit:janie barrett Higgins said that governments and planners did not pay enough attention to parks, citing the Bicentennial Park in Olympic Park as a green space that should play a much bigger role as the “lungs” of that part of Sydney. Higgins was also CEO of the London 2012 Olympic Games Delivery Authority. He criticized Australia’s reluctance to fund major public infrastructure by taxing nearby landowners who benefit from rising land values, a system often referred to as “value capture”.