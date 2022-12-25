Sydney to Hobart 2022 LIVE: Early super maxi clash in the harbor as the race gets underway

The journey from Sydney to Hobart is full of surprises, and this year the surprises started before the crew even got out of bed: thick sea fog covered much of Sydney’s coast in the early morning hours, with visibility limited to a few metres.

At a briefing before the race started, Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said the fog would have mostly cleared by the time the race started — at 1 p.m. — but the crew would be affected by it as they passed the pulled coast.

The Sydney Harbor Bridge disappeared in dense fog this morning. Credit:Sam Mooy

“It looks like it’s going to be relatively sunny at the start of the race,” she said. But she added that it is “likely we will still see fog along the south coast of NSW tonight.”

Fog and low cloud cover would be a feature during “especially the first half of the race” as racers head down the coast towards Bass Strait.

As for the all-important winds, crews can expect a northeasterly wind of around 10 to 15 knots as they leave port, before rising to 20 knots as they sail along the coast.

Wind direction is obviously crucial for these boats. Due to their construction, some yachts are better suited to these weather conditions than others. That means it is quite possible that these early wind conditions will determine the race winner.