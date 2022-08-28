WhatsNew2Day
Sydney Sweeney slams RIGHT-WING claims after throwing her mom a hoedown-themed party

Entertainment
By Merry

‘This is wild’: Sydney Sweeney condemns ‘absurd’ claims her mother’s hoedown-inspired 60th birthday party was a ‘political statement’ after fans accused her family of being right-wing

By Carly Johnson and Sam Joseph Semon for Dailymail.com

Published: 05:49, August 28, 2022 | Updated: 05:49, August 28, 2022

Sydney Sweeney has dismissed ‘absurd’ claims about her family’s political ties after fans began speculating they were right-wing following her mother’s recent Hoedown-inspired 60th birthday party.

The Euphoria star, 24, had shared snaps from the theme party on her Instagram account early Saturday, including a male partygoer wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt.

“You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mother’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not intended,” the Euphoria star wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Please stop making assumptions. Lots of love to everyone ❤️ and happy birthday mom!’ she concluded.

