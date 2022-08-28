Sydney Sweeney slams RIGHT-WING claims after throwing her mom a hoedown-themed party

<!–

Sydney Sweeney has dismissed ‘absurd’ claims about her family’s political ties after fans began speculating they were right-wing following her mother’s recent Hoedown-inspired 60th birthday party.

The Euphoria star, 24, had shared snaps from the theme party on her Instagram account early Saturday, including a male partygoer wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt.

“You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mother’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not intended,” the Euphoria star wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Please stop making assumptions. Lots of love to everyone ❤️ and happy birthday mom!’ she concluded.

