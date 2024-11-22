Sydney Sweeney models a plunging vest and very short mini skirt for splashy event

Sydney Sweeney looked chic and preppy while attending RH Newport’s star-studded grand opening event in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday.

The Everyone But You actress, 27, who recently showed off her racing car driving skills, was joined by other celebrity guests during the festivities, including Jessica Alba.

RH Newport, a fine furniture and luxury store, officially opened its doors at The Gallery at Fashion Island.

Sweeney put on a leggy display in a dark gray miniskirt that reached a few inches above her knees, as well as a matching vest buttoned up the front.

The star paired the ensemble with a matching jacket and slipped on a pair of black closed-toe heels.

Sydney’s long blonde locks were parted down the middle and fell effortlessly over her shoulders in light curls.

The actress opted for minimal accessories to allow the outfit to be the main focal point and added a delicate silver necklace.

Sweeney’s makeup was classic, consisting of a coat of mascara on her eyelashes and light shadow around her eyes.

A warm blush was added to her cheekbones to give her a radiant glow, while a matte pink tint was used on her lips for a finishing touch.

When it came to her personal sense of style, Sydney opened up to People a few months before, in August.

‘Fashion is a really fun way to embrace different sides of yourself. Some days I can feel very feminine, other days I can feel nervous,” she explained to the outlet.

‘Others, I may feel like I want to be more relaxed. It’s a way for me to be able to express those different sides of how I feel or who I am.’

Regarding her fashion sense, the Hollywood actress expressed that “it will always change.”

“That’s the amazing thing, especially about being a woman, is being able to embrace all the different sides of ourselves…”

Later, Sydney also crossed paths with other guests at the event, including Jessica Alba and Restoration Hardware CEO Gary Friedman.

‘Because we are very multifaceted and there are many things happening. “I can never imagine being one thing for the rest of my life,” Sweeney continued.

The Euphoria star was seen pausing briefly for a quick photoshoot as she arrived at the spacious venue for the opening celebrations.

The Fantastic Four actress surprised with a brown corset, as well as a tight skirt and a dark brown coat that covered her shoulders.

The RH Newport Beach store is a whopping 80,000 square feet and also contains four levels for customers to enjoy shopping for luxury home furnishings, lighting, decor, and other products.

The space also offers a rooftop restaurant with views of the picturesque ocean, as well as century-old olive trees and a wine bar.

Friedman said in a statement, according to the official website“RH Newport Beach reflects our vision of creating architecturally inspiring and immersive spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoor and outdoor, home and hospitality.”

“We are proud and honored to bring this gallery of innovative design to Fashion Island in Newport Beach.”

Sydney has been staying busy and earlier this week, she hopped on her main Instagram page to share photos taken at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

He had the opportunity to show off his driving skills while spending time with 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

The star was photographed wearing a blue racing suit that had ‘NASCAR Racing Experience’ printed on the front.

While posing for some memorable photos near the race track, Sweeney also took additional photos inside a race car before driving around the spacious track.

In the caption of the post, the beauty wrote to her followers: ‘This is amazing! Thank you @ryanblaney10 for showing me what I was missing!’

The actress has also focused on her latest project: a biographical film in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, who rose to fame in the 90s.

The actress has also focused on her latest project: a biographical film in which she plays boxer Christy Martin, who rose to fame in the 90s; Martin seen in 1997

Last month in October, she shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram while sporting brown hair, as well as a red sleeveless shirt and gray sweatpants.

Sydney showed off her muscular arms and wrote in the caption that she “has been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman, a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

‘Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I am honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with all of you. More to come soon :).’

David Michôd directs the film and said Deadline in May, “I have a history of making movies about damaged men and I wanted to make a movie about a woman with a fierce energy inside her.”

“When I came across Christy Martin’s story two years ago I knew I had found her,” he added to the publication.

“Her ferocity is intelligible and justifiable and the public will long for her because of the circumstances she was forced to endure.”

Other stars who have been cast in the project include Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, Tony Cavalero and Katy O’Brien.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the third season of Euphoria will go into production next year in 2025, with Sweeney reprising her role as Cassie Howard.