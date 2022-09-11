Sydney Sweeney looks elegant in floral dress while Issa Rae and Rachel Brosnahan are stylish

Sydney Sweeney showed her classic and elegant side when she attended the Glamor x Tory Burch Luncheon special in West Hollywood earlier on Saturday.

The Euphoria star, 24, donned a long, floral dress as she posed for photos once she arrived at the event that took place at the social club, Holloway House.

Other celebrities were invited to celebrate the upcoming Emmys, including Issa Rae, 37, who donned chic pants while Rachel Brosnahan, 32, showed off a vibrant skirt.

Sydney slipped into a long, flowy, thin-strap dress that featured a black and cream floral pattern.

The dress fell to her ankles, showing off a pair of fashionable black boots to complete the look.

The talented actress was pictured with a black Tory Burch shoulder bag in her hand posing for a few snaps as she arrived at the star-studded luncheon in Hollywood.

To spice up her look, the beauty added a pair of gold-tone dangling floral earrings to bring her outfit together.

Her blond hair was parted sideways, letting her long locks fall straight over her shoulders, with the ends slightly curled.

Celebration: The Euphoria star was pictured for a group photo with other talented celebrities such as Nasim Pedrad, Samantha Barry and Arden Cho

Sydney is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria. She has also been nominated for her role in White Lotus.

Issa was one of the other stars at the glamorous event. She put on a pair of slim brown trousers fastened with a belt of the same color at the waist. The Lovebirds actress added a dark brown crop top to the pants.

To complete her look, Issa donned a colorful long-sleeved jacket and slung on a yellow, small Eleanor bag from Tory Burch that costs about $648, according to the brand’s website.

To give her look an extra pop of color, she donned a pair of bluish open-toed heels.

Big smile: The insecure star was pictured with Natasha Rothwell, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson over lunch

Rachel opted for an edgy look and is known for her role as Miriam Maisel in the hit Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. maize.

She opted for a vibrant reddish skirt with a slit on the left side, along with a black crop top with a pink floral design on the front.

Her dark brown hair was up in two buns on top of her head. The star held a black, rectangular bag in her right hand as she posed for photos.

Rachel has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, along with Issa for her role in Insecure.

Beautiful: Connie Britton also attended the event and posed for a few photos at the Holloway House

Glamorous: Melanie Lynskey wore a summer-themed Tory Burch dress to celebrate the Emmys on Saturday

Connie Britton arrived at the event in a red cotton Eleanor dress from Tory Burch, which costs $598.

The American Horror Story alum chose to leave a few buttons open at the top of the dress. A bucket bag from the luxury brand was held in her right hand as she paused to snap some snaps.

Melanie Lynskey wore a cotton poplin Claire McCardell dress in blue and cream, which costs $898.

The Candy actress slipped into a pair of black cropped heels to add a classy edge to the look.

Connie has an Emmy nomination for The White Lotus, while Melanie is nominated for Yellowjackets.

Elegant: Both Sheryl Lee Ralph and Nasim Pedrad turned heads in elegant dresses over lunch

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who received a Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Abbott Elementary, chose to wear a cotton dress with puff sleeves.

The sundress was tied at the waist with a black cord fabric to show off her fit physique.

The actress carried a Tory Burch Spaghetti Strap Raffia Tote bag that can be purchased for $898.

Saturday Night Live comedian and star, Nasim Pedrad, donned a cream-colored short-sleeved dress that fell to her ankles.

She held a gold handbag in her hand and slipped into a pair of gold strappy heels.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC on September 12, and the star-studded award show is hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson.