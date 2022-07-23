Sydney Sweeney hits a home run in Daisy Dukes while delivering ceremonial first pitch in Boston

Sydney Sweeney is enjoying the most successful year of her acting career after receiving multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and starting filming her. superhero film Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson in the title role.

And since the principal photography had already begun in Massachusetts, it seemed like the perfect time for Sweeney to hit the adored grounds of Fenway Park to deliver the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

The audience showed their support for Sweeney by applauding as she walked up the hill in her version of Daisy Dukes.

Making her pitch: Sydney Sweeney, 24, took advantage of a break from shooting her new film, Madame Web, to give the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game in Boston on Friday

The actress showed her support for the home team Red Sox and paired her skimpy jeans with a cropped version of the team’s home shirt.

She rounded off her sporty ensemble by wearing a pair of white leather Converse sneakers, and her blond locks were styled well down the middle of her back and flowed over her ample chest.

Born in Spokane, Washington and raised in northwestern Idaho, Sweeney was active in sports during her formative years, including playing baseball, basketball, football, skiing, and finally mixed martial arts at age 14.

Sporty: The Euphoria star showed her support for the home team Red Sox by wearing a cropped Red Sox jersey with Daisy Dukes and sneakers

Fine form: The Washington state-born star showed fine form with a nice leg kick and forward arm movement as she delivered her ceremonial first pitch to home plate

And from the looks of her pitching delivery, it looks like all the practicing and playing in her earlier years paid off.

Sweeney appeared to be in fine form as she threw her throw to the catcher in anticipation of home plate, which included a nice leg kick and forward movement with her right arm.

She even kept the ball nicely past the red stitching for her throw which got another roar from fans.

Audience Approval: The White Lotus star is partially in Massachusetts to shoot the superhero film Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in the title role

Sweeney learned she had been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards not long after arriving in Massachusetts just over a week ago for the Madame Web shoot.

The nominations are Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for the second season of the teen drama Euphoria, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie for the black comedy series The White Lotus.

Madame Web production began in Boston around the same time and is expected to move to other locations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts during September. From there, shooting will move to New York and Mexico before finishing in mid-October.

Two Primetime Award Nominations: Sweeney was all smiles when she called her mom to tell her the good news that she had received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Family moment: It didn’t take long for the actress to start shedding a few happy tears as she talked to her mom about her achievements

Along with Johnson and Sweeney, the upcoming superhero movie will star Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim.

Madame Web is directed by SJ Clarkson from a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama intended to be the fifth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

Madame Web will premiere in U.S. theaters on October 6, 2023.

Sweeney and the rest of the nominees will find out who the winners are of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12.