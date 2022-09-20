Sydney Swans star Buddy Franklin and wife Jesinta touch down in Melbourne ahead of grand final

AFL WAG Jesinta Franklin has broken her silence after her husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin’s signed an 11-hour contract extension with the Sydney Swans.

Buddy, 35, shocked fans on Monday night when the Swans appeared to confirm he will remain at the club next year, with a succinct statement that read: ‘One more #Bloods.’

Hours later, she posted on Instagram, Jesinta, she had a ‘big work week ahead’ as she flew from Sydney to Melbourne for the AFL Grand Final.

Melbourne reached. A great week for work, fun, conferences, family time…. Oh, and a grand finale,” the mother of two, 31, wrote as she posed at Melbourne Airport.

Jesinta, who recently received her accreditation in AFL player management, looked effortlessly chic in a designer trench coat worth $1,588.

The model donned a pair of large Louis Vuitton suitcases worth $5,000 each, and completed her look with a black baseball cap, Nike sneakers and a $500 leather handbag.

Jesinta (center, with Today Show entertainment reporter Brooke Boney and a male friend) watched from the stands as Buddy and the Swans played against Collingwood this weekend

It comes as the Swans celebrate an unexpected boost in the run-up to the Grand Final after Franklin announced he will remain with the club in 2023.

Franklin’s nine-year $10 million deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season and the 35-year-old’s future has long been the subject of speculation.

However, the two-time premiership winner himself put an end to the rumors on Monday night with a succinct two-word statement that simply read: “One more.”

The bombshell came after months of speculation suggesting Franklin could retire or end his nine-year stint in Sydney to play for another club.

At the beginning of last month, the Herald Sun reported that the Swans felt they were “close” to agreeing a 12-month extension with the AFL superstar and were “surprised” by reports that Franklin was linked with a move.

The four-time Coleman medalist continued to ponder his future after the Swans submitted a bid of $500,000 per year, a significant cut from Franklin’s current deal, which is reportedly in the region of $800,000 per season.

The Swans announced Franklin’s new deal in a short statement on Monday

Franklin’s announcement Monday night closely followed the message that basketball legend Michael Jordan sent when he returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995, in which he simply exclaimed “I’m back.”

However, the words “One more” confused some fans as they tried to figure out exactly what these words were referring to.

Some supporters were unsure whether this meant Franklin would go on for another season, or just one more game, meaning he would retire after Saturday’s grand final.

‘Mysterious. Another GAME, another YEAR, another DECADE,” Natalie Gee tweeted.

‘Another game or another year? He looks so invested in this group and club. And still plays well. But wouldn’t it be great to leave the big stage with another Eredivisie?’ wrote Florian Christoph.

Others were more blunt and wrote ‘Game, season or flag?!?’ and ‘ONE MORE GAME OR MORE YEARS’ – with another joke, ‘Great that he signed for another decade! Bold move by the Swans.’

Franklin will play in his sixth Grand Final when the Swans face Geelong on Saturday.