Sydney Swans player Sam Reid and his wife Kim celebrate their children’s birthdays

Sydney Swans actor Sam Reid and his wife Kim held a birthday party for their children on Sunday.

The AFL key forward, 30, and his wife of five held a first birthday party for their daughter Harley Violet Reid, one.

The party also appeared to be a joint birthday for their son, Saxon, who was born in 2019.

In photos shared on Instagram, the perfect family posed in front of an ornate table decorated with cakes and treats.

They also enjoyed backyard games with their little friends, who gathered to celebrate with the siblings.

Little Harley looked delighted as she ate a cake in a high chair.

The space was decorated with balloons in yellow, pink and blue, and face painting was offered.

Kim wrote in her Instagram caption, “What a perfect day to celebrate our babies with our loved ones.”

The couple welcomed little Harley last year, and Kim wrote on Instagram: ‘Our girl is here’.

After announcing their daughter’s name, she capped off the message: “You are everything we imagined and more.”

Last year, the sportster and the WAG sold their South Coogee home for more than $4 million.

Sam and longtime friend Kim tied the knot in 2017.